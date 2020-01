SHANGHAI–China on Thursday instituted a public travel ban-including flights, trains, and buses–in and out of Wuhan, a city home to 11 million people, in an attempt to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The travel lockdown for the city, ground zero for the outbreak, came just a day before China officially takes off a week for the Lunar New Year, the country’s most important festive occasion and a key shopping season. The holiday witnesses the world’s largest annual human migration–nearly 3 billion trips taken over the holiday last year, according to China’s ministry of transport.