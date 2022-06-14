International Trade Show Calendar — Second-Half 2022

14-17
Pitti Uomo Fortezza da Baso, Viale Filippo Strozzi, 1, Florence
Tel: +39 055 36931
Fax: +39 055 3693200; E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com
Web: uomo.pittimmagine.com
17-21
Milano Moda Uomo, Milan
Tel: +39 02 777 1081
Fax: +39 02 777 10850;
E-mail: cameramoda@cameramoda.it
Web: cameramoda.it
18-20
INTERFILIERE PARIS
Porte de Versailles, Hall 7.2 Place de la Porte de Versailles 75015 Paris
Tel : +33 (0) 1-47-56-32-32
Email : question@interfiliere-connect.com
Web : interfiliere-paris.com
18-20
SALON INTERNATIONAL DE LA LINGERIE
Porte de Versailles, Hall 7.2 Place de la Porte de Versailles 75015 Paris
Tel : +33 (0)1-47-56-32-42
Email : question@interfiliere-connect.com
Web : exposedparis.com
18-20
EXPOSED
Porte de Versailles, Hall 7.2 Place de la Porte de Versailles 75015 Paris
Tel : +33 (0)1-47-56-32-42
Email : question@lingerie-connect.com
Web : exposedparis.com
20–26
FRANKFURT FASHION WEEK
Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1 60327 Francfort sur le Main
Email : hello@frankfurt.fashion.com
Web : frankfurt.fashion
21-24
HEIMTEXTIL SUMMER SPECIAL
Frankfurt Fair and Exhibition Centre Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1 60327 Francfort sur le Main
Tel : +49 69 75 75-0
Web : heimtextil.messefrankfurt.com
21–24
TECHTEXTIL FRANKFURT
Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1 60327 Francfort sur le Main
Tel : +49 69 75 75-0
Web : techtextil.messefrankfurt.com
21–24
TEXPROCESS
Frankfurt Fair and Exhibition Centre Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1 60327 Francfort sur le Main
Tel : +49 69 75 75-0
Web : texprocess.messefrankfurt.com
22-24
Pitti Immagine Bimbo Fortezza da Baso, Viale Filippo Strozzi, 1, Florence
Tel: +39 055 36931
Fax: +39 055 3693200
E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com
Web: bimbo.pittimmagine.com
23–26
WELCOME EDITION SHOWROOM
6-8 boulevard Raspail
75007 Paris
Email : info@welcomeeditionshowroom.com
Web : welcomeeditionshowroom.com
23–26
TRANOÏ MEN
Palais de Tokyo
13 avenue du Président Wilson
75116 Paris
Email : info@tranoi.com
Web : tranoi.com
24–26
MAN / WOMAN
Pavillon Vendôme 7 Place Vendôme 75001 Paris
Email : antoinefloch@manwomanshows.com
Web : manwomanshows.com
24–26
NEONYT LAB
Union Halle Hanauer Landstrasse 188 60314 Francfort sur le Main
Tel : +49 69 75 75-36 44
Email : neonyt@messefrankfurt.com
Web : neonyt.messefrankfurt.com
25–27
SPLASH PARIS
Le Carreau du Temple 2 rue Eugene Spuller 75003 Paris
Email : info@splashparis.com
Web : splashparis.com
27-28
Texpremium
One Marylebone
1 Marylebone Rd, London NW1 4AQ
Tel.: +44 (0)20 8347 8145
June 28-Aug. 1
PREMIUM DIGITAL SHOW on JOOR PASSPORT
Email : pressteam@joor.com
Web : Joor Passport
June 29-July 1
Pitti Immagine Filati Fortezza da Baso, Viale Filippo Strozzi, 1, Florence
Tel: +39 055 36931
Fax: +39 055 3693200; E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com
Web: filati.pittimmagine.com
JULY
4-6
TEXWORLD EVOLUTION PARIS
APPAREL SOURCING
AVANTEX
LEATHERWORLD
Paris Le Bourget Exhibition Centre Carrefour Charles Lindbergh 93350 Le Bourget – France
Tel : +33-(0)1-55-26-61-30
Email : visitorservice@france.messefrankfurt.com
Web : texworldevolution-paris.com
4-7
PARIS HAUTE COUTURE WEEK
Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode
100-102, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré
75008 Paris
Tel : +33-(0)1-42-66-64-44
Email : presse@fhcm.paris
Web : fhcm.paris
4–8
PREMIERE VISION PARIS
DIGITAL SHOW
Tel : +33-(0)4-72-60-65-55
Email : pvfrance@premierevision.com
hello@premierevision.com
Web : premierevision.com
5–7
PREMIERE VISION PARIS
PHYSICAL SHOW
Parc des Expositions de Paris Nord Villepinte ZAC Paris Nord 2 93420 Villepinte
Tel : +33-(0)4-72-60-65-55
Email : pvfrance@premierevision.com / hello@premierevision.com
Web : premierevision.com
7–8
SPINEXPO PARIS
Atrium St-Germain 76 rue des Saints-Pères 75007 Paris
Tel : +33 6 61 53 6000
Email : Olivierm@spinexpo.com
Web : spinexpo.com
7-9
FASHIONTECH
Messe Berlin Eingang Nord Hammarskjöldplatz 14055 Berlin
Tel : +49 (0) 30 629 0850
Email : hello@fashiontech.fashion
Web : fashiontech.fashion
7–9
PREMIUM
Messe Berlin Eingang Nord Hammarskjöldplatz 14055 Berlin
Tel : +49 (0) 30 629 0850
Email : info@premiumexhibitions.com
Web : .premium.fashion
7–9
SEEK
Messe Berlin Eingang Nord Hammarskjöldplatz 14055 Berlin
Tel : +49 (0) 30 629 0850
Email : info@seekexhibitions.com
Web : seek.fashion
7–9
THE GROUND
Messe Berlin Eingang Nord Hammarskjöldplatz 14055 Berlin
Tel : +49 (0) 30 629 0850
Email : theground@premium-group.com
Web : theground.fashion
7–9
SHOW & ORDER X PREMIUM
PREMIUM Exhibitions GmbH Tempelhofer Ufer 36 10963 Berlin
Email : info@premiumexhibitions.com
7-10
AltaRoma, Pratibus District, Viale Angelico, 52, Rome
Tel: +39 06 678 1313
Fax: +39 06 6920 0303; E-mail: altaroma@altaroma.it
Web: altaroma.it
12-14
Milano Unica, FieraMilano Rho, Milan
Tel: +39 02 66 101 105
Fax: +39 02 66 111 335; E-mail: info@milanounica.it
Web: milanounica.it
15-17
SUPREME KIDS
Ingolstädter Strasse 45 80807 Munich
Tel : +49 (0)89 420 44 79 – 0
Email: info@thesupremegroup.de
Web : thesupremegroup.de
17-19
Scoop International
Olympia West, Kensington, London
Tel.: 020 3545 9724
17-19
Pure London
Olympia West, Kensington, London
Tel.: +44 (0)203 855 9550
22-25
SUPREME WOMEN & MEN
Bennigsen-Platz 1
40474 Düsseldorf
Tel : +49 (0)89 420 44 79 – 0
Email: info@thesupremegroup.de
Web : thesupremegroup.de
23-25
Mare d’Amare, Fortezza da Basso, Viale Strozzi, 1, Florence
Tel: +39 055 20 48 199
Fax: +39 055 20 48 231; E-mail: segreteria@maredamare.eu
Web: maredamare.eu
24-26
SUPREME BODY & BEACH
Ingolstädter Strasse 45 80807 Munich
Tel : +49 (0)89 420 44 79 – 0
Email: info@thesupremegroup.de
Web : thesupremegroup.de
AUGUST
6-9
SUPREME WOMEN & MEN
Ingolstädter Strasse 45 80807 Munich
Web : thesupremegroup.de
Tel : +49 (0)89 420 44 79 – 0
Email: info@thesupremegroup.de
Web : thesupremegroup.de
7-9
Just Around The Corner
The Truman Brewery
91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QR
Tel.: +44 (0) 20 7739 7620
28-30
GALLERY SHOES
Areal Böhler Alte Schmiedehallen Hansaallee 321 40549 Düsseldorf
Email : info@igedo.com
Web : shoes-duesseldorf.com
Aug. 30-Sept. 1
MUNICH FABRIC START
MOC Event Center Lilienthalallee 40 80939 Munich
Email : cm@munichfabricstart.com
Web : munichfabricstart.com
SEPTEMBER
2-5
RIVIERA PARIS X WHO’S NEXT
Porte de Versailles Place de la Porte de Versailles 75015 Paris
T. +33 (0)1 47 56 32 42
Email : question@lingerie-connect.com
Web : saloninternationaldelalingerie.com
2-5
BIJORHCA PARIS Porte de Versailles
Place de la Porte de Versailles 75015 Paris
T : +33 (0)1 80 18 20 70
Email : info@wsn.community
Web : whosnext.com/bijorhca
2-5
IMPACT
Porte de Versailles Place de la Porte de Versailles 75015 Paris
T : +33 (0)1 80 18 20 70
Email : info@wsn.community
Web : whosnext.com/impact
2-5
TRAFFIC Porte de Versailles Place de la Porte de Versailles 75015 Paris
T : +33 (0)1 80 18 20 70
Email : info@wsn.community
Web : whosnext.com/traffic
2-5
WHO’S NEXT
Porte de Versailles Place de la Porte de Versailles 75015 Paris
T : +33 (0)1 80 18 20 70
Email : info@wsn.community
Web : whosnext.com/whosnext
3-5
ILM
Kaiserstr. 108-112 63065 Offenbach am Main
Email : info@messe-offenbach.de
Web : ilm-offenbach.de
5-6
The London Textile Fair
The Business Design Centre, 52 Upper Street, Islington, London N1 0QH
Tel.: +44 (0)20 8347 8145
5-10
BERLIN FASHION WEEK
Web : fashionweek.berlin
7-8
FASHION RENDEZ-VOUS PREMIERE VISION
Carreau du Temple 4 rue Eugène Spuller 75003 Paris
T : +33-(0)4-72-60-65-55
Email : hello@premierevision.com / pvusa@premierevision.com
Web : premierevision.com
8-12
MAISON & OBJET
Parc des Expositions Paris Nord Villepinte
95970 Roissy Cedex
T : +33-(0)1-44-29-03-99
Email : serviceclientvisiteurs@ safisalons.fr
Web : maison-objet.com
8-17
PARIS DESIGN WEEK
Parc des Expositions Paris Nord Villepinte
95970 Roissy Cedex
T : +33-(0)1-44-29-03-90
Email : Pierre.gendrot@safisalons.fr
Web : Parisdesignweek.fr
9-13
VicenzaOro September, Vicenza Fair, Via dell’Oreficeria, 16, Vicenza, Italy
Tel: +39 0444 469111
Fax: +39 0444 969000; E-mail: info@vicenazaoro.com
Web: vicenzaoro.com
14-15
Filo International, Milano Convention Center, Via Gattamelata, 5 Milan
Tel: +39 015 8483271
Fax: +39 015 403978; E-mail: info@filo.it
Web: filo.it
16-18
Pitti Fragranze, Stazione Leopolda, Viale F.lli Rosselli 5, Florence
Tel: +39 055 36931
Fax: +39 055 3693200; E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com
Web: fragranze.pittimmagine.com
16-19
Homi Milano, Rho Fiera Milano, Milan
Tel: +39 02 4997 6144 / +39 0249971
Fax: +39 0249976588; E-mail: vistatori.homi@fieramilano.it
Web: homimilano.com
18-20
TheMicam, FieraMilano Rho, Milan
Tel: +39 02 438291
Fax: +39 02 43829233; E-mail: info@themicam.com
Web: themicam.com
18-20
Mipel, FieraMilano Rho, Milan
Tel: +39 02 584 511
Fax: +39 0062 5813; E-mail: segreteria@mipel.it
Web: mipel.com
18-20
TheOneMilano, FieraMilano City, Milan
Tel: +39 02 7600 3315 / +39 02 7600 3329; E-mail: info@theonemilano.com
Web: theonemilano.com
20-22
Lineapelle, FieraMilano Rho, Milan
Tel: +39 02 8807711
Fax: +39 02 860032; E-mail: milano@lineapelle-fair.it
Web: lineapelle-fair.it
20-26
Milano Moda Donna, Milan
Tel: +39 02 7771081
Fax: +39 02 7771 0850; E-mail: cameramoda@cameramoda.it
Web: cameramoda.it
22-25
White, Via Tortona 27+54, Milan
Tel: +39 02 34592785
Fax: +39 02 57407553; E-mail: info@whiteshow.it
Web: whiteshow.it
23-26
SILMO PARIS
Parc des Expositions Paris Nord Villepinte 95970 Paris Email : silmo@silmo.fr Web : en.silmoparis.com
17-18
Comocrea Textile Design, Villa Erba, Cernobbio, Italy
Tel.: +39 031 3161
Fax: +39 031 2783 42; E-mail: info@comocrea.com
Web: comocrea.com
19-20
Texfusion
The Business Design Centre, 52 Upper Street, Islington, London N1 0QH
Tel.: +44 (0)20 8347 8145
27-28
Esthetiworld by Cosmoprof, Fiera Milano Congressi, Via Gattamelata, Milan
Tel: +39 02 796 420
Fax: +39 02 795 036; E-mail: info@beautyforum-milano.it
Web: beautyforum-milano.it
Sept. 26 – Oct. 4
PARIS FASHION WEEK
Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode
100-102, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré
75008 Paris
T : +33-(0)1-42-66-64-44
Email : presse@fhcm.paris
Web : fhcm.paris
parisfashionweek.fhcm.paris
Sept. 29 – Oct. 2
TRANOÏ WOMEN
Palais Brongniart 16 place de la Bourse 75002 Paris
Email : info@tranoi.com
Web : tranoi.com
Sept. 30- Oct. 2
WOMAN
Pavillon Vendôme 7 Place Vendôme 75001 Paris
Email : antoinefloch@manwomanshows.com
Web : manwomanshows.com
Sept. 30- Oct. 3
PREMIERE CLASSE
Jardin des Tuileries rue de Rivoli 75001 Paris
T : +33 (0)1 80 18 20 70
Email : info@wsn.community
Web : whosnext.com/premiere-classe
OCTOBER
2-6
TFWA World Exhibition & Conference
Palais des Festivals
1 boulevard de la Croisette
06400 Cannes, France
T : +33-(0)1-40-74-09-86 Email : contact@tfwa.com
Web : tfwa.com
3-5
LUXEPACK MONACO
Grimaldi Forum
Monaco
T : +33-(0)4-74-73-42-33
Email : silvia.cavicchioli@infopro-digital.com
Web : luxepackmonaco.com