International Trade Show Calendar — Second-Half 2022

JUNE

14-17

Pitti Uomo Fortezza da Baso, Viale Filippo Strozzi, 1, Florence

Tel: +39 055 36931

Fax: +39 055 3693200; E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com

Web: uomo.pittimmagine.com

17-21

Milano Moda Uomo, Milan

Tel: +39 02 777 1081

Fax: +39 02 777 10850;

E-mail: cameramoda@cameramoda.it

Web: cameramoda.it

18-20

INTERFILIERE PARIS

Porte de Versailles, Hall 7.2 Place de la Porte de Versailles 75015 Paris

Tel : +33 (0) 1-47-56-32-32

Email : question@interfiliere-connect.com

Web : interfiliere-paris.com

18-20

SALON INTERNATIONAL DE LA LINGERIE

Porte de Versailles, Hall 7.2 Place de la Porte de Versailles 75015 Paris

Tel : +33 (0)1-47-56-32-42

Email : question@interfiliere-connect.com

Web : exposedparis.com

18-20

EXPOSED

Porte de Versailles, Hall 7.2 Place de la Porte de Versailles 75015 Paris

Tel : +33 (0)1-47-56-32-42

Email : question@lingerie-connect.com

Web : exposedparis.com

20–26

FRANKFURT FASHION WEEK

Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1 60327 Francfort sur le Main

Email : hello@frankfurt.fashion.com

Web : frankfurt.fashion

21-24

HEIMTEXTIL SUMMER SPECIAL

Frankfurt Fair and Exhibition Centre Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1 60327 Francfort sur le Main

Tel : +49 69 75 75-0

Web : heimtextil.messefrankfurt.com

21–24

TECHTEXTIL FRANKFURT

Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1 60327 Francfort sur le Main

Tel : +49 69 75 75-0

Web : techtextil.messefrankfurt.com

21–24

TEXPROCESS

Frankfurt Fair and Exhibition Centre Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1 60327 Francfort sur le Main

Tel : +49 69 75 75-0

Web : texprocess.messefrankfurt.com

22-24

Pitti Immagine Bimbo Fortezza da Baso, Viale Filippo Strozzi, 1, Florence

Tel: +39 055 36931

Fax: +39 055 3693200

E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com

Web: bimbo.pittimmagine.com

23–26

WELCOME EDITION SHOWROOM

6-8 boulevard Raspail

75007 Paris

Email : info@welcomeeditionshowroom.com

Web : welcomeeditionshowroom.com

23–26

TRANOÏ MEN

Palais de Tokyo

13 avenue du Président Wilson

75116 Paris

Email : info@tranoi.com

Web : tranoi.com

24–26

MAN / WOMAN

Pavillon Vendôme 7 Place Vendôme 75001 Paris

Email : antoinefloch@manwomanshows.com

Web : manwomanshows.com

24–26

NEONYT LAB

Union Halle Hanauer Landstrasse 188 60314 Francfort sur le Main

Tel : +49 69 75 75-36 44

Email : neonyt@messefrankfurt.com

Web : neonyt.messefrankfurt.com

25–27

SPLASH PARIS

Le Carreau du Temple 2 rue Eugene Spuller 75003 Paris

Email : info@splashparis.com

Web : splashparis.com

27-28

Texpremium

One Marylebone

1 Marylebone Rd, London NW1 4AQ

Tel.: +44 (0)20 8347 8145

June 28-Aug. 1

PREMIUM DIGITAL SHOW on JOOR PASSPORT

Email : pressteam@joor.com

Web : Joor Passport

June 29-July 1

Pitti Immagine Filati Fortezza da Baso, Viale Filippo Strozzi, 1, Florence

Tel: +39 055 36931

Fax: +39 055 3693200; E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com

Web: filati.pittimmagine.com

JULY

4-6

TEXWORLD EVOLUTION PARIS

APPAREL SOURCING

AVANTEX

LEATHERWORLD

Paris Le Bourget Exhibition Centre Carrefour Charles Lindbergh 93350 Le Bourget – France

Tel : +33-(0)1-55-26-61-30

Email : visitorservice@france.messefrankfurt.com

Web : texworldevolution-paris.com

4-7

PARIS HAUTE COUTURE WEEK

Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode

100-102, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré

75008 Paris

Tel : +33-(0)1-42-66-64-44

Email : presse@fhcm.paris

Web : fhcm.paris

4–8

PREMIERE VISION PARIS

DIGITAL SHOW

Tel : +33-(0)4-72-60-65-55

Email : pvfrance@premierevision.com

hello@premierevision.com

Web : premierevision.com

5–7

PREMIERE VISION PARIS

PHYSICAL SHOW

Parc des Expositions de Paris Nord Villepinte ZAC Paris Nord 2 93420 Villepinte

Tel : +33-(0)4-72-60-65-55

Email : pvfrance@premierevision.com / hello@premierevision.com

Web : premierevision.com

7–8

SPINEXPO PARIS

Atrium St-Germain 76 rue des Saints-Pères 75007 Paris

Tel : +33 6 61 53 6000

Email : Olivierm@spinexpo.com

Web : spinexpo.com

7-9

FASHIONTECH

Messe Berlin Eingang Nord Hammarskjöldplatz 14055 Berlin

Tel : +49 (0) 30 629 0850

Email : hello@fashiontech.fashion

Web : fashiontech.fashion

7–9

PREMIUM

Messe Berlin Eingang Nord Hammarskjöldplatz 14055 Berlin

Tel : +49 (0) 30 629 0850

Email : info@premiumexhibitions.com

Web : .premium.fashion

7–9

SEEK

Messe Berlin Eingang Nord Hammarskjöldplatz 14055 Berlin

Tel : +49 (0) 30 629 0850

Email : info@seekexhibitions.com

Web : seek.fashion

7–9

THE GROUND

Messe Berlin Eingang Nord Hammarskjöldplatz 14055 Berlin

Tel : +49 (0) 30 629 0850

Email : theground@premium-group.com

Web : theground.fashion

7–9

SHOW & ORDER X PREMIUM

PREMIUM Exhibitions GmbH Tempelhofer Ufer 36 10963 Berlin

Email : info@premiumexhibitions.com

7-10

AltaRoma, Pratibus District, Viale Angelico, 52, Rome

Tel: +39 06 678 1313

Fax: +39 06 6920 0303; E-mail: altaroma@altaroma.it

Web: altaroma.it

12-14

Milano Unica, FieraMilano Rho, Milan

Tel: +39 02 66 101 105

Fax: +39 02 66 111 335; E-mail: info@milanounica.it

Web: milanounica.it

15-17

SUPREME KIDS

Ingolstädter Strasse 45 80807 Munich

Tel : +49 (0)89 420 44 79 – 0

Email: info@thesupremegroup.de

Web : thesupremegroup.de

17-19

Scoop International

Olympia West, Kensington, London

Tel.: 020 3545 9724

17-19

Pure London

Olympia West, Kensington, London

Tel.: +44 (0)203 855 9550

22-25

SUPREME WOMEN & MEN

Bennigsen-Platz 1

40474 Düsseldorf

Tel : +49 (0)89 420 44 79 – 0

Email: info@thesupremegroup.de

Web : thesupremegroup.de

23-25

Mare d’Amare, Fortezza da Basso, Viale Strozzi, 1, Florence

Tel: +39 055 20 48 199

Fax: +39 055 20 48 231; E-mail: segreteria@maredamare.eu

Web: maredamare.eu

24-26

SUPREME BODY & BEACH

Ingolstädter Strasse 45 80807 Munich

Tel : +49 (0)89 420 44 79 – 0

Email: info@thesupremegroup.de

Web : thesupremegroup.de

AUGUST

6-9

SUPREME WOMEN & MEN

Ingolstädter Strasse 45 80807 Munich

Web : thesupremegroup.de

Tel : +49 (0)89 420 44 79 – 0

Email: info@thesupremegroup.de

Web : thesupremegroup.de

7-9

Just Around The Corner

The Truman Brewery

91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QR

Tel.: +44 (0) 20 7739 7620

28-30

GALLERY SHOES

Areal Böhler Alte Schmiedehallen Hansaallee 321 40549 Düsseldorf

Email : info@igedo.com

Web : shoes-duesseldorf.com

Aug. 30-Sept. 1

MUNICH FABRIC START

MOC Event Center Lilienthalallee 40 80939 Munich

Email : cm@munichfabricstart.com

Web : munichfabricstart.com

SEPTEMBER

2-5

RIVIERA PARIS X WHO’S NEXT

Porte de Versailles Place de la Porte de Versailles 75015 Paris

T. +33 (0)1 47 56 32 42

Email : question@lingerie-connect.com

Web : saloninternationaldelalingerie.com

2-5

BIJORHCA PARIS Porte de Versailles

Place de la Porte de Versailles 75015 Paris

T : +33 (0)1 80 18 20 70

Email : info@wsn.community

Web : whosnext.com/bijorhca

2-5

IMPACT

Porte de Versailles Place de la Porte de Versailles 75015 Paris

T : +33 (0)1 80 18 20 70

Email : info@wsn.community

Web : whosnext.com/impact

2-5

TRAFFIC Porte de Versailles Place de la Porte de Versailles 75015 Paris

T : +33 (0)1 80 18 20 70

Email : info@wsn.community

Web : whosnext.com/traffic

2-5

WHO’S NEXT

Porte de Versailles Place de la Porte de Versailles 75015 Paris

T : +33 (0)1 80 18 20 70

Email : info@wsn.community

Web : whosnext.com/whosnext

3-5

ILM

Kaiserstr. 108-112 63065 Offenbach am Main

Email : info@messe-offenbach.de

Web : ilm-offenbach.de

5-6

The London Textile Fair

The Business Design Centre, 52 Upper Street, Islington, London N1 0QH

Tel.: +44 (0)20 8347 8145

5-10

BERLIN FASHION WEEK

Web : fashionweek.berlin

7-8

FASHION RENDEZ-VOUS PREMIERE VISION

Carreau du Temple 4 rue Eugène Spuller 75003 Paris

T : +33-(0)4-72-60-65-55

Email : hello@premierevision.com / pvusa@premierevision.com

Web : premierevision.com

8-12

MAISON & OBJET

Parc des Expositions Paris Nord Villepinte

95970 Roissy Cedex

T : +33-(0)1-44-29-03-99

Email : serviceclientvisiteurs@ safisalons.fr

Web : maison-objet.com

8-17

PARIS DESIGN WEEK

Parc des Expositions Paris Nord Villepinte

95970 Roissy Cedex

T : +33-(0)1-44-29-03-90

Email : Pierre.gendrot@safisalons.fr

Web : Parisdesignweek.fr

9-13

VicenzaOro September, Vicenza Fair, Via dell’Oreficeria, 16, Vicenza, Italy

Tel: +39 0444 469111

Fax: +39 0444 969000; E-mail: info@vicenazaoro.com

Web: vicenzaoro.com

14-15

Filo International, Milano Convention Center, Via Gattamelata, 5 Milan

Tel: +39 015 8483271

Fax: +39 015 403978; E-mail: info@filo.it

Web: filo.it

16-18

Pitti Fragranze, Stazione Leopolda, Viale F.lli Rosselli 5, Florence

Tel: +39 055 36931

Fax: +39 055 3693200; E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com

Web: fragranze.pittimmagine.com

16-19

Homi Milano, Rho Fiera Milano, Milan

Tel: +39 02 4997 6144 / +39 0249971

Fax: +39 0249976588; E-mail: vistatori.homi@fieramilano.it

Web: homimilano.com

18-20

TheMicam, FieraMilano Rho, Milan

at Fiera Milano RHO

Strada Statale del Sempione, 28

20017 Rho (Milan)

Organized by Assocalzaturifici

Tel: +39 02 438291

Fax: +39 02 43829233; E-mail: info@themicam.com

Web: themicam.com

18-20

Mipel, FieraMilano Rho, Milan

Tel: +39 02 584 511

Fax: +39 0062 5813; E-mail: segreteria@mipel.it

Web: mipel.com

18-20

TheOneMilano, FieraMilano City, Milan

Tel: +39 02 7600 3315 / +39 02 7600 3329; E-mail: info@theonemilano.com

Web: theonemilano.com

20-22

Lineapelle, FieraMilano Rho, Milan

Tel: +39 02 8807711

Fax: +39 02 860032; E-mail: milano@lineapelle-fair.it

Web: lineapelle-fair.it

20-26

Milano Moda Donna, Milan

Tel: +39 02 7771081

Fax: +39 02 7771 0850; E-mail: cameramoda@cameramoda.it

Web: cameramoda.it

22-25

White, Via Tortona 27+54, Milan

Tel: +39 02 34592785

Fax: +39 02 57407553; E-mail: info@whiteshow.it

Web: whiteshow.it

23-26

SILMO PARIS

Parc des Expositions Paris Nord Villepinte 95970 Paris Email : silmo@silmo.fr Web : en.silmoparis.com

20-22

Lineapelle, FieraMilano Rho, Milan

Tel: +39 02 8807711

Fax: +39 02 860032; E-mail: milano@lineapelle-fair.it

Web: lineapelle-fair.it

17-18

Comocrea Textile Design, Villa Erba, Cernobbio, Italy

Tel.: +39 031 3161

Fax: +39 031 2783 42; E-mail: info@comocrea.com

Web: comocrea.com

19-20

Texfusion

The Business Design Centre, 52 Upper Street, Islington, London N1 0QH

Tel.: +44 (0)20 8347 8145

27-28

Esthetiworld by Cosmoprof, Fiera Milano Congressi, Via Gattamelata, Milan

Tel: +39 02 796 420

Fax: +39 02 795 036; E-mail: info@beautyforum-milano.it

Web: beautyforum-milano.it

Sept. 26 – Oct. 4

PARIS FASHION WEEK

Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode

100-102, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré

75008 Paris

T : +33-(0)1-42-66-64-44

Email : presse@fhcm.paris

Web : fhcm.paris

parisfashionweek.fhcm.paris

Sept. 29 – Oct. 2

TRANOÏ WOMEN

Palais Brongniart 16 place de la Bourse 75002 Paris

Email : info@tranoi.com

Web : tranoi.com

Sept. 30- Oct. 2

WOMAN

Pavillon Vendôme 7 Place Vendôme 75001 Paris

Email : antoinefloch@manwomanshows.com

Web : manwomanshows.com

Sept. 30- Oct. 3

PREMIERE CLASSE

Jardin des Tuileries rue de Rivoli 75001 Paris

T : +33 (0)1 80 18 20 70

Email : info@wsn.community

Web : whosnext.com/premiere-classe

OCTOBER

2-6

TFWA World Exhibition & Conference

Palais des Festivals

1 boulevard de la Croisette

06400 Cannes, France

T : +33-(0)1-40-74-09-86 Email : contact@tfwa.com

Web : tfwa.com

3-5

LUXEPACK MONACO

Grimaldi Forum

Monaco

T : +33-(0)4-74-73-42-33

Email : silvia.cavicchioli@infopro-digital.com

Web : luxepackmonaco.com

SPOTLIGHT: Showcasing Sustainability at Micam

For its next edition, Micam is supporting retailers and buyers with a program of meetings to be held within the ambit of Micam X on subjects of particular interest to them, organizers said. There are four main themes on the agenda: the future of retail, sustainability, trends and materials and art fashion heritage and future. Seminars and presentations are going to be held every day. Organizers are in the process of finalizing a full lineup of seminars, presentations, and various workshops as well, which will include the return of the Micam Tales Square.

For its next edition, Micam will again spotlight the importance of sustainability and sustainable practices by extending its new Micam Green Zone, which organizers said represents both a think tank and a promotional opportunity for businesses. The Green Zone is for companies looking to mitigate the environmental impact of production and manufacturing. The area is divided into several sections and includes one solely dedicated “to a disruptive display of footwear provided by exhibitors, centered on sustainable materials, production systems, and product life cycles,” organizers noted.

Another section showcases VCS (Verified and Certified Steps), which is the certification mark owned by Assocalzaturifici and developed for footwear manufacturers who want to embed the highest sustainability standards in their production and products. VCS certification guarantees a sustainable approach as well as manufacturing quality and excellence — and serves as a symbol that is recognized by footwear buyers, manufacturers, brands, investors, and other industry stakeholders.