Twentyfourseven Platform and Showroom Makes Strategic Hires

The Milan-based firm has recruited Saam Emme and Carlo Anceschi as as fashion director and global commercial director, respectively.

The Twentyfourseven showroom space in Milan.
The Twentyfourseven showroom space in Milan. Courtesy of Twentyfourseven

MILAN Milan-based showroom and brand development platform Twentyfourseven, or 247, which has gained traction in recent years for its offering of young and edgy names, has made two strategic hires to spur international growth.

The company, which counts showroom in Milan and Paris, recruited Saam Emme as fashion director and Carlo Anceschi as global commercial director.

Anceschi, who most recently held the same title at luxury fashion brand Stella McCartney, has worked as Kering-owned Brioni’s wholesale and franchisee director as well as at Pomellato covering the role of general manager for South Europe, Middle East, Russia and Africa and previously for the APAC region.

He started his career at Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti, climbing the ladder to the role of executive director based out of Hong Kong.

Emme is tasked with overseeing brand strategy for Twentyfourseven’s portfolio of licensed brands and labels in which the company has invested. Over the past two and a half years, she was already consulting for the company.

Emme was most recently was a self-employed brand and retail consultant for several hip names on the international scene, including New York-based Area and British brand KNWLS.

More than a showroom, Twentyfourseven offers financial backing and consultancy, support in brand identity and commercial strategies to a roster of up-and-coming names such as Andreaadamo, Monobi, Sease and Veilance. It’s also the European representative for Rhude, Proenza Schouler, Dion Lee and Collina Strada, among others.

