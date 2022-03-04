Adidas Taps Alasdhair Willis as Chief Creative Officer

LONDON – Alasdhair Willis, former creative director of Hunter and former publisher of Wallpaper Magazine, is joining Adidas as chief creative officer, effective from April.

He will report to Brian Grevy, executive board member of global brands at Adidas, who praised Willis as “a true icon of the industry.”

The brand said the husband of Stella McCartney will lead within the Adidas design community and shepherd the creative direction for the global brand and its three major labels: performance, originals, and sportswear.

“Stepping into a permanent role at Adidas and evolving our partnership is a great privilege and feels like an incredibly exciting and natural next step,” said Willis.

“The power and influence of the brand on sport, sports culture, and beyond is immeasurable. I welcome the opportunity to help establish a new era of design and brand leadership at Adidas and, together with the team, take Adidas to even higher levels,” he added.

Willis has worked with Adidas since the formation of the successful partnership between Stella McCartney and the German sportswear giant in 2005.

Prior to joining Adidas full time, he was most recently a senior adviser to Atypical Partner, the parent company of Hunter, where he served as creative director from 2013 to 2020.

Willis was part of a push to take Hunter upmarket and into new categories. He was responsible for the brand’s slick ad campaigns, and strategic collaborations with brands including Stella McCartney on a sustainable rubber boot, Dover Street Market, Target, Peppa Pig, and Disney.

Under his watch the company also pivoted from runway shows in London to consumer-facing marketing events on the outdoor festival circuit.

