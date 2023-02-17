×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: February 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

JW Anderson Goes Big With a Roundhouse Show and a Salute to Michael Clark

Business

Hermès Q4 Sales Up 23 Percent on Strong Global Demand

Fashion

Ones to Watch: LFW’s Young Stars Bring the Drama for Fall 2023

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China’s Meta Media

Investors largely welcomed the appointment, sending Meta Media stock up 79 percent to close at 1.13 Hong Kong dollars, or $0.14, on Friday.

Adrian Cheng (left) and Thomas Shao (right)
Adrian Cheng and Thomas Shao Courtesy

SHANGHAI — Hong Kong entrepreneur Adrian Cheng has been appointed co-chairman of Meta Media Holdings Ltd., the Chinese fashion media corporation formerly known as Modern Media.

Investors smiled on the appointment, sending Meta Media stock up 79 percent to close at 1.13 Hong Kong dollars, or $0.14, on Friday.

Cheng is the chief executive officer of New World Development and founder of K11 Group, the retail operator behind K11 Art Mall, known for initiating the “museum-retail” concept.

“Cheng’s visionary approach and thinking toward retail, art, media, design and fashion will fast-track Meta Media’s business expansion and international reputation,” New World Development wrote in a statement.

Related Galleries

Cheng said a “shared vision” prompted him to join Meta Media. “We must constantly seek the ideal relationship between culture, art and business. This will be vital for our future to ensure we authentically communicate, resonate and engage with all our audiences,” he added.

“Adrian is a retail visionary and business leader who constantly reimagines how commerce, community, art and innovation can intersect and positively impact societies,” said Thomas Shao, chair, founder and CEO of Meta Media.

Founded in 1993, the Hong Kong-listed Meta Media is the owner of the weekly general interest magazine Modern Weekly, Lohas, Arbiter Life Magazine and Nowness, the creative video platform formerly owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. The company is also the publisher of the Chinese version of Instyle, Bloomberg Businessweek, Numéro, Ideat, The Art Newspaper, ArtReview and ArtReview Asia.

The media group played an instrumental role in creating a link between China’s contemporary art scene and the fashion world.

As one of China’s largest fashion and luxury media corporations, the company was renamed Meta Media in early 2022 to transform the company into a “virtual reality-oriented hypermedia form,” the group said at the time.

The company’s first metaverse venture was the virtual reality platform Meta City, created in partnership with Baidu last July.

This Monday, Meta Media became a strategic partner of Baidu’s Ernie Bot, a ChatGPT-like project set to launch next month.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

Hot Summer Bags

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Adrian Cheng Named Co-chairman of China's Meta Media

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad