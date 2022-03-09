Altagamma Foundation’s New Project Wants to Fill the Gap of Italy Manufacturing Unemployment Rates

MILAN — “These years of pandemic and the war, have proven to be an element of great uncertainty and anxiety for students and young workers,” said Italian Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchi at the Altagamma event held in Rome at the Hotel de Russie on Wednesday.

With its latest project, called “Adopt a School,” Fondazione Altagamma is aiming to fight unemployment and protect Italian manufacturing skills by connecting the luxury industry, including the fashion, hospitality, design and automotive sectors, with Italian schools, in particular, technical and scientific institutes.

Brands involved include Brioni, Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta, Moncler, Herno, Bulgari, Fendi, Loro Piana and Isaia. From other industries, Aurora, Benetti, Giorgetti, The Gritti Palace, Masseria San Domenico, Poltrona Frau, Stellantis and Technogym are also collaborating.

According to the president of Fondazione Altagamma Matteo Lunelli, “The artisanal craftsmanship is in fact at the heart of the Made in Italy excellence and it is a heritage that must be safeguarded and handed down to future generations.”

Lunelli estimated “that, in the next five years, manufacturing jobs in fashion, automotive, design, hospitality and food sectors will amount to 346,000 and this large demand will not find an adequate response by the workforce.”

The goal of the “Adopt a School” project is to create an active collaboration between brands and high schools, aimed at a greater involvement of young people in the manufacturing professions. Thanks to the great impact the Made in Italy has on Europe and the rest of the world, the foundation tries to reinterpret and reposition manufacturing jobs on a higher scale by also combining it with technology and creativity, two crucial elements in the creation of iconic, recognized and appreciated products all over the world. At the event, Stefania Lazzaroni, Altagamma’s general manager believed that this project will also serve as an example for other European countries to adopt the same program.

The event, held in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Education, was an occasion to present Altagamma’s second edition of the book “I talenti del fare” (“the talents of manufacturing” in English). The book shares an overview of the various initiatives and projects that industries and schools can put in action to train future professional figures and also outlines how training courses and internships must be updated and consolidated, especially in the technical and manufacturing field.

The panel discussion, which was also livestreamed on Altagamma’s official website, saw the contribution of Claudio Gagliardi, deputy secretary general of Unioncamere; Stefano Micelli, professor of the management department at Ca’ Foscari University in Venice; Arduino Salatin, professor of the Salesian University Institute of Venice, and Andrea Gavosto, director of the Agnelli foundation.