Alvin Liu to Lead Tmall Fashion, Beauty, Global and Luxury Pavilion Business

LONDON — Tmall, Alibaba’s business-to-consumer platform that has become the go-to China e-commerce partner for most luxury fashion and beauty brands, will have three leaders focusing on specific industries in a fresh round of reorganization after its announcement earlier this month that the Chinese tech and retail giant will be split into six business units under the Alibaba umbrella.

Alibaba confirmed with WWD that it is looking to restructure the Taobao Tmall Business Group after fully integrating the two e-commerce businesses just over a year ago.

Under a new framework, which has been set up by Trudy Dai — who last April succeeded Daniel Zhang, chairman and chief executive officer of Alibaba, as legal representative of the corporate entities behind Taobao and Tmall — the Taobao Tmall Business Group will be split into three unnamed units.

The first unit, which includes Taobao and a small portion of Tmall such as pet supplies and designer toys verticals, will be run by Wang Hai, head of Taobao’s C2M business unit.

The second unit, which comprises most of Tmall and its subbrands like Tmall Apparel and Fashion, Tmall Beauty, Tmall Global and Tmall Luxury Pavilion, will fall under Alvin Liu, president of Alibaba’s business-to-consumer retail business group. Janet Wang, who has been in charge of Tmall Luxury Pavilion for almost a year, will continue to report to Liu.

Meanwhile, Alibaba’s community group-buy business Taocaicai will be managed alongside Tmall Supermarket under Liu Yiman, the current general manager of Tmall Supermarket. It will be the third unit under Dai.

Liu joined Alibaba in 2015 as general manager of Tmall Global and in 2019, he became the president of Tmall Import and Export Business Group, which was later renamed as the business-to-consumer retail business group in October 2021.

Prior to joining the tech conglomerate, Liu worked at Haier, Suning Appliance, and Metro. He holds an EMBA degree from the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing.