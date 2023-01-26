×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 26, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

June Ambrose, Puma Debut First Collection

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: De Vilmorin to Head 2023 Hyères Festival Fashion Jury

Andrea Guerra Kicks Off New Prada Group Phase

The executive was confirmed as the group's new CEO, sources say, but the appointment will be ratified to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday.

Andrea Guerra
Andrea Guerra Courtesy of LVMH

MILAN — The Prada Group has a new chief executive officer.

After a shareholders meeting held on Thursday, Andrea Guerra was named CEO of the Italian luxury group, according to market sources in Milan. On Friday, an official confirmation will be communicated to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, where Prada is publicly listed. 

At that meeting, Patrizio Bertelli, who shares the CEO role with his wife Miuccia Prada, was recommended as chairman of the group. As reported, he is expected to be confirmed in this role at the group’s general assembly this spring.

Related Galleries

The changes are part of a newly revised organization and a future management handover at the Italian luxury company. Bertelli and Prada’s son Lorenzo Bertelli is expected to lead the group in a few years time.

Lorenzo Bertelli has increased his responsibilities and been a driver of change since joining the company in 2017. He was named group marketing director in 2019 and, additionally, head of corporate social responsibility in 2020. In May 2021, he joined as a director of the board. 

Guerra will likely be in charge of a potential second listing in Milan for the group, whose shares have been trading in Hong Kong since 2011.  

In November 2021, during the group’s Capital Markets Day, Patrizio Bertelli admitted: “We could explore a listing in Europe. That said, we don’t feel the need to now; we are OK this way.” He acknowledged “certain investors” do not consider channeling their investments in Hong Kong, but, “after all, we [the family] have 81 percent of the capital.”

A dual listing can help diversify the risks for investors in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has increased the volatility of global stock markets, and given the uncertainties related to the economic and political conditions in China.

As part of the succession plan, Miuccia Prada in December was confirmed as creative director of Miu Miu and Prada, the latter together with Belgian designer Raf Simons, and a board member. She is relinquishing her role as co-CEO.

In November, Simons shuttered his own namesake line after 27 years leading to speculation about a possible increased role at the Prada brand in the future.

Guerra was named CEO in early 2020 of the newly created LVMH Hospitality Excellence division, but in May he became a strategic and development senior adviser to the French group.

He left eyewear group Luxottica, where he’d become instrumental to the growth of the company, in September 2014 after 10 years working with founder Leonardo Del Vecchio.

After Luxottica, Guerra became a strategic adviser to former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and then joined Italian high-end food emporium Eataly as executive chairman in 2015.

The relationship between Patrizio Bertelli and Guerra is a long-standing one, as Luxottica started producing the Prada and Miu Miu eyewear collections in 2003.

In another development for the business, earlier this month Gianfranco D’Attis took on the role of CEO of the Prada brand, reporting to the group. Benedetta Petruzzo has been helming the Miu Miu brand as CEO.

D’Attis was previously president of Christian Dior Couture Americas. Earlier, he was international managing director of Jaeger-LeCoultre.

In the first six months of 2022, retail sales, which account for 90 percent of group revenue, rose 26 percent to 1.7 billion euros. Overall revenue for the period was up 22 percent to 1.9 billion euros.

Prada’s full-year results will be released on March 9. The annual general meeting will follow on April 27.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

Hot Summer Bags

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Andrea Guerra to Initiate New Phase at Prada Group

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad