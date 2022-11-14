×
Anne Pitcher Named Deputy Chairman of Holt Renfrew

Pitcher spent 20 years at the British retailer and will step down as managing director of Selfridges Group at the end of the year.

Portrait of Selfridges Managing Director Anne Pitcher.MUST CREDIT PHOTO MATT WRITTLE© copyright Matt Writtle 2015.
Selfridges' managing director, Anne Pitcher, will remain in the company’s leadership team until the end of the year. Matt Writtle

LONDON — Anne Pitcher may be leaving Selfridges at the end of this year, but she’s not straying far from the luxury retail business.

Pitcher, who will be stepping down as managing director of Selfridges Group following its sale to Central Group and Signa Holding, has been named deputy chairman of Holt Renfrew in Canada.

In her new role, Pitcher will remain based in London and report to Pavi Binning, president of Wittington Investments Ltd., which ultimately owns Holt Renfrew. Wittington Investments is majority owned by the Garfield Weston Foundation.

Before its sale last year, Selfridges was a sister retailer to Holt Renfrew. Holt Renfrew, however, was not part of the Selfridges assets sold to Central Group and Signa Holding.

As reported, Pitcher announced in August that she was leaving at the end of this year.  

“As an organization, we have never stood still and it’s important to embrace change. After nearly two decades here, it’s time for me to do a little reinventing of my own,” Pitcher said in her resignation letter.

She had previously served as managing director of Selfridges before moving to lead Selfridges Group in 2019.

On her watch, Selfridges was named Best Department Store in the World multiple times by the Intercontinental Group of Department Stores. She also spearheaded the retailer’s sustainability strategy in the back office and on the shop floor.

Selfridges has committed to a series of punchy science-based targets. By 2025, the group will ensure that all of its “environmentally impactful materials” come from certifiable sustainable sources.

In 2021, Holt Renfrew released its own sustainability strategy developed through insights from customers, vendors, Holt’s own designated sustainability team as well as support from Pitcher and her staff.

The Canadian store also worked with third parties such as the Science Based Targets organization, TerraCycle and the Humane Society International/Canada on the wind down of Holt’s businesses in animal fur and exotic skins.

Holt has also discontinued the sale of cosmetic products that contain plastic glitter, and all denim assortments will come from “certified/verified” sustainable sources by the end of 2025. As part of a “zero waste strategy,” Holt said 85 percent of waste generated in its stores will be recycled rather than sent to landfills.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

