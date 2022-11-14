Anne Pitcher Named Deputy Chairman of Holt Renfrew

LONDON — Anne Pitcher may be leaving Selfridges at the end of this year, but she’s not straying far from the luxury retail business.

Pitcher, who will be stepping down as managing director of Selfridges Group following its sale to Central Group and Signa Holding, has been named deputy chairman of Holt Renfrew in Canada.

In her new role, Pitcher will remain based in London and report to Pavi Binning, president of Wittington Investments Ltd., which ultimately owns Holt Renfrew. Wittington Investments is majority owned by the Garfield Weston Foundation.

Before its sale last year, Selfridges was a sister retailer to Holt Renfrew. Holt Renfrew, however, was not part of the Selfridges assets sold to Central Group and Signa Holding.

As reported, Pitcher announced in August that she was leaving at the end of this year.

“As an organization, we have never stood still and it’s important to embrace change. After nearly two decades here, it’s time for me to do a little reinventing of my own,” Pitcher said in her resignation letter.

She had previously served as managing director of Selfridges before moving to lead Selfridges Group in 2019.

On her watch, Selfridges was named Best Department Store in the World multiple times by the Intercontinental Group of Department Stores. She also spearheaded the retailer’s sustainability strategy in the back office and on the shop floor.

Selfridges has committed to a series of punchy science-based targets. By 2025, the group will ensure that all of its “environmentally impactful materials” come from certifiable sustainable sources.

In 2021, Holt Renfrew released its own sustainability strategy developed through insights from customers, vendors, Holt’s own designated sustainability team as well as support from Pitcher and her staff.

The Canadian store also worked with third parties such as the Science Based Targets organization, TerraCycle and the Humane Society International/Canada on the wind down of Holt’s businesses in animal fur and exotic skins.

Holt has also discontinued the sale of cosmetic products that contain plastic glitter, and all denim assortments will come from “certified/verified” sustainable sources by the end of 2025. As part of a “zero waste strategy,” Holt said 85 percent of waste generated in its stores will be recycled rather than sent to landfills.