×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: December 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023

Business

Netflix Series ‘Harry & Meghan’ Offers Indictment of Media

Business

WHP Global Invests $260 Million Into Express; Acquires 7.4 Percent

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

He becomes CEO of Christian Dior SE, which controls luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Antoine Arnault
Antoine Arnault. Stephane Feugere

Further locking in family control over the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton luxury empire, Antoine Arnault has been appointed chief executive officer of holding company Christian Dior SE, which controls LVMH, and vice chairman of its board of directors.

The appointment comes in tandem with the conversion of Financière Agache, Bernard Arnault’s main holding company, into a limited joint-stock partnership.

Initiated last July, the conversion is designed to hand control of the entity to his five children: Delphine Arnault, Antoine Arnault, Alexandre Arnault, Frédéric Arnault and Jean Arnault.

Related Galleries

All of them work for LVMH brands – including Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co. and Tag Heuer – and are in line to eventually succeed their father as head of the group.

Last April, LVMH shareholders voted 81.6 percent in favor of a resolution to extend to 80 the age limit for its longtime chairman and CEO, Bernard Arnault, who is 73. Previously, the company’s bylaws fixed 75 as the age limit for serving as CEO.

Bernard Arnault.
Bernard Arnault Kuba Dabrowski

At Christian Dior SE, Antoine Arnault takes over from Sidney Toledano, who decided to leave the executive management position. The changes were approved at a meeting in Paris on Thursday night of its nominations and compensation committee.

In a brief release issued Friday morning, Bernard Arnault, who is chairman of the board of directors of Christian Dior SE, said he joined the other board members to “warmly thank Sidney Toledano for the utmost professionalism he has always demonstrated while serving this mandate of trust.”

Antoine Arnault takes on the new title in addition to his roles as CEO of Berluti, chairman of Loro Piana and head of communication, image and environment at LVMH.

“This choice was made in the context of the conversion of Agache SE into a limited joint-stock partnership, which occurred on December 6th, 2022, and will permit the long-term family control over Christian Dior SE and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE to be perpetuated,” Friday’s statement said.

Dior SE is a listed company that is highly symbolic for the family, as Christian Dior was one of the linchpin acquisitions by Bernard Arnault that initiated the construction of the world’s biggest luxury company.

Agache is the controlling shareholder of Christian Dior SE and LVMH SE. The Arnault family group cumulatively controls 48 percent of LVMH’s capital and 63.7 percent of its voting rights, according to stock market regulator AMF. Meanwhile, it holds 97.5 percent of the capital of Christian Dior SE, which controls LVMH, and 98.4 percent of voting rights.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

Hot Summer Bags

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Antoine Arnault Takes on Additional Role at LVMH Family Holding

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad