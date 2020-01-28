Arnold Aronson, principal director of retail strategies of Kurt Salmon and a former chairman and chief executive officer of Saks Fifth Avenue, died Tuesday morning. He was 85.

Aronson had held that position at Kurt Salmon since 2016 and before that was managing director, retail strategies at Kurt Salmon since 1997. He was known as one of the industry’s top strategists, and his expertise covered merchandising, marketing, supply chain, omnichannel, organizational design, store operations as well as financial and investment management. Kurt Salmon is part of Accenture Strategy.