Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 15, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Greg Lauren and Gee’s Bend Quilters Take Aim at Cultural Appropriation

Business

OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain Consortium as Founding Member

Fashion

Are Fendi and Skims Plotting a Collaboration?

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of North American Region

He will assume the role in January and oversee the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Richard Sullivan of Asics.
Richard Sullivan of Asics.

Asics North America has elevated Richard Sullivan, its current president and chief operating officer, to chief executive officer of the region as well as an executive officer of Asics Corp. He will also retain the title of president.

The role of CEO of North America had been vacant since Koichiro Kodama was named managing executive officer of the corporation last year.

“Richard has shown great leadership for our North American region, especially during an incredibly complicated and challenging time,” said Kodama. “He has been instrumental in navigating the business forward and we are so pleased to see such positive momentum and strong results for the brand across the region under his leadership.”

Sullivan will continue to lead the North American region overseeing Canada, Mexico and the U.S. His appointment is effective Jan. 1.

Related Galleries

“The progress our business has made in the last year is a true testament to the team here in Asics North America, our global colleagues and the partnerships with our North American customers,” said Sullivan. “I look forward to continuing this momentum as we strive to deliver innovative product offerings to our consumers, while staying true to the mission that our brand was founded on: ‘Sound Mind, Sound Body’.”

In August, Asics Corp. reported sales rose 50.6 percent in the North American region in the first six months, to 42.8 billion yen from 28.4 billion yen in the year-ago period. The division also returned to profitability, reporting operating income of 1.94 billion yen versus a loss of 2.13 billion yen in the first half of last year.

Specifically in the U.S., the brand’s sales grew 51.8 percent with strength in the Run Specialty, Strategic Partners and Sporting Goods channels and a quarterly triple-digit year-over-year rebound in the Family channel. In addition to its core running product, Asics noted that tennis experienced triple-digit growth year-over-year in the second quarter.

Sullivan joined Asics in 2016 as president of the Canadian division and served as executive vice president of North America, overseeing digital sales, marketing and merchandising from 2019 to 2020. He was named president and chief operating officer last year.

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Asics Names Richard Sullivan CEO of

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad