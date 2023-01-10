×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 10, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Martine Rose Is Ready to Step Onto the Florence Streets, and the World Stage, at Pitti Uomo

Men's

Jan-Jan Van Essche Brings His Flair for ‘Open Shapes’ to Pitti Uomo

Fashion

KidSuper’s Colm Dillane Working on Louis Vuitton’s Next Men’s Collection

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Joins DKNY as President

Clemenza is tasked with expanding DKNY in Europe, while Aspesi has appointed Carlos Pellegrini vice president of global sales and marketing, a new position.

By
Luisa Zargani, Lisa Lockwood
Plus Icon
Simona Clemenza
Simona Clemenza courtesy of Donna Karan

MILAN — Aspesi is reorganizing its executive structure and the Italian brand’s former chief executive officer Simona Clemenza is joining the Donna Karan Co.

Based in Milan, Clemenza has been appointed president of DKNY, tasked with leading the international expansion of the brand in Europe — a key strategic priority for parent G-III Apparel Group. She reports to Jeff Goldfarb, executive vice president of G-III.

Clemenza partnered with G-III earlier in her career, when she was vice president, global sales and licensing at Karl Lagerfeld, for the establishment and development of Lagerfeld Paris in North America.

Related Galleries

In an earnings call last month, Morris Goldfarb, chairman and CEO of G-III, spoke about the importance of the DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld businesses in light of the fact that licenses for Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein’s women’s North American wholesale business will transition back to PVH Corp. by the end of 2027.

“Three of our recently acquired or launched brands — DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld Paris in North America and the remaining global Karl Lagerfeld business — have added $1 billion in annual sales to our business. We see even greater growth ahead with these businesses and the rest of our portfolio, including Donna Karan, Vilebrequin and Sonia Rykiel,” Goldfarb said.

In addition to her DKNY post, Clemenza is taking on the role of vice president of Aspesi, with the goal to support the board and the brand’s management in defining and executing its future strategy.

Concurrently, Aspesi has appointed Carlos Pellegrini vice president global sales and marketing, a new post for the company. His objective is to strengthen and accelerate the commercial and communication expansion and strategic development.

Pellegrini was previously commercial director of Missoni and has more than 15 years of experience in fashion in executive positions in companies including Karl Lagerfeld.

Savino Lionetti was named Aspesi’s general director to strengthen the company’s production and industrial operations. He first joined Aspesi in 2019 after working for 25 years at Fendi, Gucci and Calvin Klein.

Aspesi was founded in 1969 by Alberto Aspesi and has been controlled by private equity fund Armonia Sgr since 2017. Its collections are designed by creative director Lawrence Steele.

Clemenza joined Aspesi as CEO in September 2019, succeeding Fabio Gnocchi. She was previously CEO of Krizia and from 2006 to 2012 she was the wholesale and franchising sales director for the Kenzo Group.

Aspesi is available at 16 monobrand stores and shops-in-shop and more than 600 points of sale worldwide world.

Under the lead of Clemenza, Aspesi kicked off a new direct-to-consumer strategy, opening for example a 2,153-square-foot flagship in Tokyo’s luxury Aoyama district, as well as a pop-up shop on the contemporary floor of the Ginza Six department store.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

Hot Summer Bags

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Aspesi Reorganizes, Former CEO Simona Clemenza Named DKNY President

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad