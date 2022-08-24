Audemars Piguet Taps Former Tiffany CEO Alessandro Bogliolo

PARIS — Family-owned Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet has announced the arrival of Alessandro Bogliolo as director on Tuesday.

The Italian executive is expected to become chairman of the board of directors on Nov. 11.

Incumbent chairwoman Jasmine Audemars, a great-granddaughter of cofounder Jules Louis Audemars and one of the few female leaders in the industry, announced her intention to step down this year, after 30 years in the role. She took over from her father Jacques-Louis Audemars in 1992.

Jasmine Audemars stated that she “looked forward to keeping in touch, even if it’s from slightly more afar” as she will retain her position as chairwoman of the Audemars Piguet Foundation, which supports worldwide forest conservation.

New York-based Bogliolo, 57, is a veteran luxury industry executive who previously held the position of chief executive officer and executive board member of Tiffany & Co. from 2017 to January 2021, when he stepped down in the wake of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s dramatic $15.8 billion acquisition of the American jeweler.

Prior to this, he served as CEO of Italian fashion label Diesel, held management position at Roman jeweler Bulgari for 16 years, and started his career as a consultant at Bain & Co. He is currently a board director of troubled home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bogliolo’s appointment comes after Audemars chief executive officer François-Henry Bennahmias confirmed last June to Swiss newspaper Le Temps that he would exit his position in 2023. His replacement has not yet been named.