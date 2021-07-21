LONDON — Margaret Zhang’s team at Vogue China is taking shape. Fashion stylist Audrey Hu joined the publication Wednesday as the fashion director, succeeding Yoyo Yao, who left the Condé Nast title in April.

Born in Nanjing, China, and educated in the U.K., Hu started her career in China at Modern Media a decade ago. Most recently, she served as fashion director at Huasheng Media’s Wallpaper China. Hu also runs her own creative agency Creatures.

Hu is best known to the West as a close collaborator with fashion photographer Leslie Zhang. They produced the cover story featuring Liu Wen carrying a crane shaped kite for Vogue Singapore’s March issue.

Most recently, she styled the Vogue China August issue cover story featuring actress Zhao Wei, shot by emerging photographer Yi Tuo.

In an earlier interview with WWD, Hu described her styling as often quirky, fresh and mystical, and sometimes ultra-glam with the right amount of offbeat to it.

“Love, heroism, ambition, betrayal and family are the foundations of storytelling and are so timeless. When I start planning a story, I always have my characters such as heroes, monsters, villains, gods and goddesses in mind,” she said.

The title also appointed former Dazed China fashion director Alvin Yu as fashion director of Vogue Me.

It’s understood that Zhang has been granted a visa to enter China from New York, and she has gone through a strict quarantine in the coastal city of Xiamen. She is now in Beijing with the team. Hu will work from Shanghai.

Under Zhang’s direction, Vogue China recently revealed that the magazine’s September issue will be publicly cast through a “Hello New Face” initiative launching Wednesday on the Vogue Club app.