Authentic Brands Group has promoted a number of executives as the company continues to grow and add to its stable. ABG recently brought Brooks Brothers, Lucky Brand and Forever 21 into its fold. growing its global retail sales to more than $14 billion.

“We are thrilled to elevate many talented individuals from within ABG and to welcome a few newcomers,” said Jamie Salter, chairman and chief executive officer. “We’ve hit the ground running in 2021 and are prioritizing expansion and positioning our leaders to help drive the success of our brands on the global and regional level.”

First up, the company has realigned its organizational structure to emphasize four regions: the U.S. and Canada; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific. It has also reorganized its lifestyle and entertainment unit to better serve its focus on digital, e-commerce and brand experiences and has named Jarrod Weber group president of lifestyle and chief brand officer. In addition, Natasha Fishman has been named chief communications officer and executive vice president of marketing and lifestyle.

Adam Kronengold has been named chief digital officer and will oversee the company’s digital team. Andy Lew, formerly president of international, wholesale and uniform for Brooks Brothers, has joined ABG as president of lifestyle for the Asia-Pacific and EMEA regions. Marc Rosen has been named president of entertainment and will be charged with developing the company’s entertainment division while growing its West Coast headquarters and overseeing the Icons, Living Legends and Media brands.

View Gallery Related Gallery Valentino Couture Spring 2021

Patricia Canavan, who joined ABG after its Nautica acquisition in 2018, has been named executive vice president of lifestyle for Latin America. Dana Carpenter, who joined the company in 2016 following its Juicy Couture acquisition, has been named executive vice president of entertainment for the U.S. and Canada and will oversee all merchandise and NIL partnerships in the U.S. and Canada for Icons, Living Legends and Sports Illustrated.

Naushaba Moeen has been named executive vice president of lifestyle for the U.S. and Canada; David Sherman has been promoted to executive vice president and deputy general counsel; Ron Zofnat has been named executive vice president of entertainment — international; Bridgett Fitzpatrick has been named senior vice president and associate general counsel for intellectual property; Jovana Granzan has been named senior vice president of operations, and Joy Rosenbaum has been named senior vice president of human resources.