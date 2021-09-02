Skip to main content
Balenciaga Names Ludivine Pont as Chief Marketing Officer

In the newly created position, she will report to the brand’s chief executive officer, Cédric Charbit.

Ludivine Pont
Ludivine Pont Courtesy of Stéphane Fugère/Balenciaga

PARIS – Balenciaga has named Ludivine Pont as chief marketing officer, a newly created position for the house.

In the job, Pont is to report to Cédric Charbit, Balenciaga chief executive officer, and spearhead the marketing, communication and engagement strategy at the Kering-owned fashion label.

“Ludivine’s role will be pivotal to increase brand awareness and fluidity of the customer journey,” while enhancing its vision, Balenciaga said in a statement that was released Thursday.

Most recently, Pont served for five years as worldwide marketing and communication director at Moncler, based in Milan, Italy. Prior to that, she headed up marketing and press relations for Philipp Plein, between 2012 and 2016, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Balenciaga has been in high gear.

Under acclaimed creative director Demna Gvasalia, the brand recently resumed making couture and returned to the high-fashion calendar this year after a 53-year absence.

Justin Beiber stars in Balenciaga’s recent campaign, which was lensed by American art photographer Katy Grannan and features a series of portraits arriving in drops. Those also star French actress Isabelle Huppert, alongside regular Balenciaga runway models Eliza Douglas, Awar Adhiero Odhiang, Anania Orgeas, Isabelle Weldon Herouard, Minttu Vesala, Litay Marcus, Emmanuel Culkin Mugisha, Abdou Diop, Taishi Suzuki and Hans Schmidt.

Kanye West enlisted Gvasalia as creative director for the release event of his new album, “Donda.”

And Balenciaga and Crocs teamed on their second collaboration. Gvasalia debuted high-heeled and rainboot-style Crocs at the design house’s spring 2022 collection displayed in June.

That collection also continued the Hacker Project between Gucci and Balenciaga, where Gvasalia presented signature Gucci handbag styles and patterns, but with the Gucci “G” logos swapped out for a “B.” According to the Balenciaga show notes, the project was meant to “explore and question the ideas of authenticity, counterfeiting and appropriation within the fashion industry.”

