Balmain has named Matthieu Petri its new chief commercial officer, effective immediately.

Petri joins the fashion house from jeweler Chaumet, where he was Europe retail director.

He reports to Balmain chief executive officer Jean-Jacques Guével and is charged with defining and implementing a commercial policy to “optimize the results of the various distribution networks while respecting the brand image for all the Balmain lines, wholesale and retail worldwide,” according to an internal announcement seen by WWD.

“In many markets, Balmain has a fantastic potential of growth, and I look forward to contributing to the commercial success of the maison with our partners globally,” Petri said. “Today’s customers aspire to authenticity as much as they value inclusiveness, and Balmain offers both in a way that is so relevant to the world we live in.”

Last September, Balmain opened a New York City flagship on Madison Avenue, its second-largest store in the world, and creative director Olivier Rousteing dusted off a monogram from the Seventies for a range of accessories and apparel.

A graduate of ESSEC Business School, Petri started his career as an assistant marketing manager at Bouygues Telecom and then spent five years as a product leader at Boston Consulting Group.

He joined LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton in 2012 as a senior project manager at LVMH Fashion Group, ultimately rising to senior vice president, strategy, of the fashion group’s U.S. division, focusing on brands including Marc Jacobs. In 2017, he joined Chaumet, also controlled by LVMH, and focused on VIP clients as the jeweler expanded into new markets including Spain and Monaco.

Petri takes up responsibilities at Balmain previously shouldered by Fabio Aiola, who is returning to his native Italy.

See also:

Olivier Rousteing Takes Window Dressing to a New Level

JLo, Megan Thee Stallion at Balmain Fashion Spring 2021 Show

Olivier Rousteing’s Willful Optimism Permeates Balmain Pre-Fall 2021 Collection