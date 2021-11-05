Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: November 5, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Chiara Ferragni Launches First Makeup Range Under Her Own Brand

Business

Public Lands Seeks to Carve Out Niche in Outdoor Space

Men's

Ann Demeulemeester Is the Special Guest of Upcoming Pitti Uomo

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater China

Lily Liu was most recently Versace's vice president for China.

Backstage at Balmain RTW Spring 2022
Backstage at Balmain, spring 2022 Delphine Achard/WWD

Balmain has tapped a seasoned executive to lead its expansion in Greater China.

Lily Liu will join the French fashion house on Nov. 12 as president, Greater China, a new role.

Liu was most recently Versace’s vice president for China. She joins Balmain with 25 years of experience working with European luxury brands in the Chinese market, including Bottega Veneta, Lanvin and Christian Dior, according to the house.

Lily Liu, Balmain
Lily Liu Courtesy of Balmain

Jean-Jacques Guével, chief executive officer of Balmain, said the brand has enjoyed “strong growth” in China. It recently opened a directly operated boutique in the MixC mall in Shenzhen, having previously been present only at multi-brand stores in the southeastern city.

The brand is preparing to open a directly operated boutique at the IFS mall in Chengdu; another inside the Haitang Bay Mall on Hainan island, which will be operated by CDFG, and a boutique in Chongqing with a franchise partner, all before January.

Related Galleries

China is Balmain’s second-largest retail market after the U.S. and has been the fastest-growing nation for the last two years, according to the company.

“As Balmain continues its expansion in the region, we are confident that Ms. Liu will help guide both the house and its growing team, as we all work to fully realize Balmain’s outstanding potential and build upon Olivier Rousteing’s unique vision for this historic house,” Guével added in an internal announcement shared exclusively with WWD.

The French house recently marked Rousteing’s 10-year anniversary at Balmain with a blowout fashion show and music festival during Paris Fashion Week. The fashion house has multiplied in size sevenfold over the last decade as the French designer added pre-collections, men’s wear and accessories — along with heat and cultural currency.

SEE ALSO:

Olivier Rousteing Reflects on a Decade at Balmain

Balmain Creates a Collection With a Western Twang for ‘The Harder They Fall’

Chanel and Dior Top China Luxury Brands Ranking

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Balmain Appoints New President for Greater

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad