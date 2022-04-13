Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: April 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

LVMH Q1 Revenues Jump Despite War in Ukraine, China Lockdowns

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Hold Show in Italy’s Apulia on May 16

Fashion

Fall 2022 Trend: Denim Replay

Balmain Taps Marie Kouby Valot as Director of Public Relations

She joins the French luxury label for this newly created role after previous experiences at KCD Paris and Nina Ricci.

Balmain RTW Fall 2022
Balmain RTW Fall 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

FIRST IN POSITION: Marie Kouby Valot has joined Balmain as director of public relations.

In this newly created position, she will report directly to chief marketing officer Txampi Diz.

A graduate of the European Communication School of Paris, a French public relations, marketing and communications school, Kouby Valot joins Balmain after a four-year stint as public relations director at KCD Paris, where she worked closely with the French fashion house on its projects and partnerships. Before KCD, she was senior publicist for Puig-owned brand Nina Ricci for eight years.

In her new role, Kouby Valot’s duties will include coordinating and executing the French luxury brand’s public relations strategy, including press features on creative director Olivier Rousteing as well as overseeing the agencies handling the brand internationally.

FOR MORE, SEE ALSO:

Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing Is Jean Paul Gaultier’s Next Guest Couturier

Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing Partners With Paris Fashion School

EXCLUSIVE: Neiman Marcus Creates Very Parisian Pop-up for Balmain x Barbie

Calvin klein white t shirt

North America in Focus as PVH Looks to Continue Growth

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad