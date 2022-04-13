Balmain Taps Marie Kouby Valot as Director of Public Relations

FIRST IN POSITION: Marie Kouby Valot has joined Balmain as director of public relations.

In this newly created position, she will report directly to chief marketing officer Txampi Diz.

A graduate of the European Communication School of Paris, a French public relations, marketing and communications school, Kouby Valot joins Balmain after a four-year stint as public relations director at KCD Paris, where she worked closely with the French fashion house on its projects and partnerships. Before KCD, she was senior publicist for Puig-owned brand Nina Ricci for eight years.

In her new role, Kouby Valot’s duties will include coordinating and executing the French luxury brand’s public relations strategy, including press features on creative director Olivier Rousteing as well as overseeing the agencies handling the brand internationally.

FOR MORE, SEE ALSO:

Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing Is Jean Paul Gaultier’s Next Guest Couturier

Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing Partners With Paris Fashion School

EXCLUSIVE: Neiman Marcus Creates Very Parisian Pop-up for Balmain x Barbie