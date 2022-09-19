×
Battalion Marketing Names Cantonwine a Partner

Robbie Cantonwine, who has been with Battalion for four years, has been named a partner and will continue to help the marketing firm's client base in fashion and menswear.

Battalion's Robbie Cantonwine
Robbie Cantonwine Courtesy

Robbie Cantonwine has been named a partner in the Battalion marketing communications company, effective immediately. As a partner, he will work even more closely with founding partner Jim Kloiber.

Cantonwine has been at Battalion for four years and during that time has overseen many of the firm’s key clients, including Watches of Switzerland, Johnston & Murphy and Girard-Perregaux. During the pandemic, he also helped Battalion expand its client base with the addition of Breitling, Watchfinder & Co. and the School of American Ballet. In the last month he helped grow the firm’s menswear division by bringing in The London Collective, which is made up of four leading bespoke British brands: Edward Sexton, Budd Shirtmakers, Gaziano & Girling footwear, and E.B. Meyrowitz. Most recently Battalion has added Arthur Ashe, Gyles and George, Rowing Blazers and Warm & Wonderful.

“Whether it’s developing a breakthrough press campaign, identifying emerging talent partners or bringing a brand to life experientially, Robbie is highly skilled at delivering very smart, creative solutions that move the needle for our clients,” said Kloiber. “In the evolving landscape of media and communications, Robbie has a rare PR IQ that will undoubtedly lead to the continued success and growth of Battalion.”

Cantonwine also has helped grow the company’s philanthropic efforts, earlier this year spearheading the first U.S. gala fundraiser for The Prince’s Trust, which was started by the-then Prince of Wales who is now King Charles.

As a partner in Battalion, Cantonwine will co-lead the firm’s blue-chip clients with Kloiber and also help grow the company’s position in fashion and menswear, as well as hospitality and home/design. He began his career in menswear working with firms such as Barneys New York, Dior and Comme des Garçons.

