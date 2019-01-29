Beauty Barrage announces Heather Forcari as vice president of learning and development. Forcari joins Beauty Barrage with over 25 years of experience within the beauty industry, forging her career with beauty brands such as Clinique and most recently L’Oréal.

As a solution for driving beauty brand revenue at retail through in-store sales and education and a “dedicated team of micro-influencers,” Beauty Barrage has aided clients such as L’Oreal, Coty and Guthy Renker.

At L’Oréal, she spearheaded education for six years under the Clarisonic brand, developing and delivering “hundreds of high-impact educational programs across the United States,” such as the first eLearning initiative for Clarisonic U.S., receiving the internal 2017 Spirit Award.

Viewing brand education and dedication as pivotal to her business model, Sonia Summers, Beauty Barrage founder and chief executive officer, commented on the new leadership; “With Heather on board, I look forward to raising the bar by continuing to disrupt the stagnant beauty sales model at retail.” Beauty Barrage hopes to continue focus on delivering “the highest-quality experiential education that produces consumer and retailer loyalty.”

“We have always prided ourselves on our commitment to training our team and have had tremendous growth over the last five years as a result of this focus,” added Summers in a press statement.