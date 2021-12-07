Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 7, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel Responds to TikTok Controversy Over Advent Calendar

Business

Under Pressure: Activist Shareholder Calls for Kohl’s Restructuring

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Lanvin Nabs Theory Executive to Ignite Global Growth

Bedrock Manufacturing Co. Announces New CEO

“I am very honored to be offered the BMC CEO position and am excited to play a role in the company’s journey," said Awenate Cobbina.

Awenate Cobbina
Awenate Cobbina

Bedrock Manufacturing Co., parent of Shinola and Filson, has named Awenate Cobbina its new chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

The role marks an expansion in leadership for Cobbina at the company, where he serves as a board member and runs investing and philanthropic activities for Bedrock Group LP.

Cobbina, 41, will drive overall day-to-day business, as well as develop new opportunities. He succeeds Shannon Washburn, who joined in 2019.

“Awenate has become an active member of the BMC, Shinola and Filson leadership teams during the course of this year,” BMC founder Tom Kartsotis said in a statement. “In recent months, Cobbina has joined BMC’s board and worked closely with leadership to begin developing a blueprint for future growth.”

“The dynamic nature of our brands and businesses, combined with realities we have faced due to the pandemic, has brought us to a very exciting moment,” Kartsotis said. “The overall premise behind each of our brands has become stronger as we have repositioned everything about our company during recent quarters. I believe the relevance of each of our businesses is stronger than ever.”

“Awenate’s capabilities are exactly what we need to make the most of the investments that have been made over time. Even more exciting is the fact that we have assembled a management team that is well prepared to drive both shareholder and community value in unison,” he said.

Kartsotis will continue to guide Bedrock in his role as founder, working with Cobbina and his leadership team to fuel growth, cultivate new avenues of business, maintain core brand values, and support an equitable, diverse and sustainable culture.

Immediately prior to joining Bedrock Group LP, the leading investor in BMC, Cobbina led operations as a member of the Biden-Harris transition’s executive leadership team. He joined the transition from Pistons Sports & Entertainment and the Detroit Pistons, where he served as vice president of public and business affairs, and executive director of the Detroit Pistons Foundation. While there, he and the leadership team moved the Pistons from Auburn Hills to Detroit in 2017.

Cobbina serves as the chairman of the Michigan Economic Development Corp. executive committee, Michigan’s public-private partnership for job creation and economic development. He was appointed to this role by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2019.

Prior to his time at the Pistons, he served in the Obama White House as political appointee, with roles in legislative affairs, management and budget, and the chief of staff’s office.

“I am very honored to be offered the BMC CEO position and am excited to play a role in the company’s journey. I see a bright future for all of the BMC companies and look forward to embracing the challenges and opportunities ahead as our businesses evolve, grow and create impact on the communities in which we operate,” Awenate said. “The senior leaders at BMC, Shinola and Filson, including our newly hired BMC CFO [chief financial officer], Michele Santana, Shannon Washburn in Detroit, Paolo Corinaldesi in Seattle, and their teams, have knowledge specific to the industries that we operate in, experience both growing companies and managing large companies, and the determination to build businesses that make our employees, customers and the communities that we are a part of proud.”

Founded in 2005 by Kartsotis, Bedrock Manufacturing Co. is a Texas-based investment firm whose brands include Shinola and Filson.

Shinola, based in Detroit, is a design brand started in 2011 selling made-in-the-U.S. watches and lifestyle goods. The first Shinola Hotel opened in 2019. Seattle-based Filson is known for a 124-year history of making high-end outdoor clothing and accessories. Shinola and Filson products are sold on their respective e-commerce, through company-owned retail stores, and via U.S. and international distributors.

Read more:

Shinola Creates In-flight Kits for American Airlines

Moore From L.A.: Detroit Doesn’t Just Want to be Your Trend

Filson Taps Paolo Corinaldesi as CEO

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Bedrock Manufacturing Company Announces New CEO

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad