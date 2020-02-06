By  on February 6, 2020

MILAN – Benetton Group on Thursday abruptly terminated its collaboration with Oliviero Toscani.

In a terse statement, the Italian fashion group and its chairman Luciano Benetton said they “disassociate themselves in the most absolute terms” from Toscani’s declarations regarding the collapse of Genoa’s Morandi bridge in 2018, and “realize it is impossible to continue the collaboration and relationship with its creative director.”

