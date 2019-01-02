Blake Nordstrom, copresident of Nordstrom Inc., died Wednesday less than a month after being diagnosed with lymphoma.

Nordstrom, 58, led the company with his brothers, copresidents Erik and Peter Nordstrom.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Blake Nordstrom,” a company spokeswoman said. “Blake died in Seattle early this morning, Jan. 2, 2019, at the age of 58. Executive leadership of Nordstrom will continue under company copresidents Pete and Erik Nordstrom. We appreciate your respect for the privacy of the family during this difficult time.”

The company’s chairman Brad Smith said: “My heart goes out to the Nordstrom family and everyone at the company during this difficult time. Everyone who worked with Blake knew of his passion and deep commitment to employees, customers and the communities we serve. We are fortunate to have continued leadership from copresidents Pete and Erik Nordstrom.”

In early December, Nordstrom revealed he had been diagnosed with a treatable form of lymphoma and said he and his doctors were optimistic about his condition.

“I will undergo chemotherapy over the next few months in Seattle and will reduce my scheduled travel during this time,” Nordstrom said. “As I focus on my health and knowing some days will be better than others, I’m told I can otherwise continue to work throughout this process as normal….Cancer is all too common, and I know many of you have dealt with it yourselves or know someone who has. I have a good team of doctors and value the support of my family and friends.

“Both personally and professionally, I am confident in the path forward,” he said at the time.