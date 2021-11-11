Boden Eyes U.S., Digital Expansion With Key Hires

LONDON — Following the appointment of Glen Senk as executive chairman of Boden earlier this year, the British brand is shifting into high gear in the U.S., and on the digital front with a string of new hires.

Michael Monday has been named chief commercial officer, reporting to Senk. Prior to Boden, Monday served as chief merchandise officer at the U.S. retail chain Arhaus, and senior vice president of merchandising at Victoria’s Secret Pink.

He has also held senior roles with American fashion brands Anthropologie and Free People.

Boden said that as chief commercial officer, Monday will lead the product development, ethical trade, merchandise planning and trading functions. He will also pursue Boden’s plans to expand further in the U.S., where Boden has been trading since 2002.

Boden said international sales now account for 65 percent of group sales, and the U.S. is the British company’s largest market.

Monday said he is convinced that Boden “can grow significantly, especially in international markets such as the U.S., with its unique approach to color, design and quality.”

Yale Varty, who has been appointed chief marketing officer, will also report to Senk.

Varty was most recently chief marketing officer for Hostelworld Group, the hotel-focused online booking platform. Prior to that, he spent two years with Asos as global marketing director, unlocking new markets and customer segments. Before that, he worked for Accenture.

Varty said Boden “has immense potential to grow and become recognized as a leading name in fashion. It’s a brilliant challenge for any ambitious marketeer, and I am looking forward to the opportunity.”

Monday and Varty join Elizabeth Binder, who was appointed chief product officer at the end of 2020. She arrived from Burberry where she served as senior vice president of merchandising for 11 years.

Senk said hiring Monday and Varty “represents an important moment for Boden as our future vision comes to life. [We’re] looking to double the size of the business by developing our digital offering and expanding in the U.S. and other international markets where we are seeing increasingly high demand.”

Senk added, “With more than 20 years of success in multichannel, vertically branded premium women’s clothing, Michael is perfectly positioned to play a pivotal role in Boden’s ambitious next chapter. Additionally, Yale brings a wealth of experience in transforming businesses into digitally focused operations.”

Boden launched as a catalogue business in 1991 and is privately owned by its founder Johnnie Boden. The company said it is one of the biggest-selling U.K.-owned women’s apparel brands in the U.S.

In 2017, Boden opened its first bricks-and-mortar central London flagship shop on the King’s Road, although its business is mainly online and through the catalogue.

Boden trades in more than 60 countries, including France and Germany as well as the U.K., and has 1,000 employees across all markets.