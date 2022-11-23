Bold Commerce Names Peter Karpas as CEO

Bold Commerce has named Peter Karpas as its chief executive officer, who succeeds Yvan Boisjoli, the company’s cofounder who “will focus full time on guiding business development and strategic partnerships for the company.”

Karpas served in various roles at PayPal, Intuit and First Data. “As CEO, Karpas will lead the company’s continued expansion into enterprise and mid-market and scale adoption of its composable checkout solution,” Bold Commerce said in a statement.

Boisjoli said Karpas “has dedicated his career to working with clients and partners in the payments and commerce space. He brings a great track record of innovation to Bold and is aligned with the view that best-of-breed solutions are key to evolving technology stacks. I’m looking forward to working side-by-side with him as we lead Bold into this next chapter, bringing a new era of checkout experiences to the industry.”

Karpas’ focus will be to drive the adoption of Bold’s Checkout Experience Suite, the company noted.

“Retailers and brands want more from their e-commerce platforms as they pivot to meet the demands of today’s anywhere commerce customers, and checkout is a huge untapped opportunity for improvement. Bold offers a toolkit to convert more shoppers in more places — all without having to re-platform,” Karpas said. “It’s an exciting time to join the company, as we empower retailers to solve for checkout abandonment and launch new sales channels to reach more shoppers and drive revenue.”

Bold Commerce said its Checkout Experience Suite “offers companies the ability to deliver experiences that boost conversions,” which includes empowering omnichannel retailers to “deliver seamless experiences across digital and physical channels including subscription programs, conditional pricing and promotions, BOPIS and frictionless online returns in-store.”

The company said brands can also sell more “by putting checkout at the point of discovery, allowing shoppers to checkout from blogs, social, QR codes, videos and more.” Its tech suite also allows direct-to-consumer brands “to create completely tailored checkout flows based on shopper profile, device and location to meet the nuanced needs of their business and shoppers and allows them to offer subscriptions and memberships.”

Bold Commerce was founded in 2012.