Bolt Names New CEO, Founder Steps Up to Executive Chairman Role

Not one to follow the way other companies do things, Bolt has announced it is shaking up its C-suite in a new way.

Effective now, Ryan Breslow, the founder of Bolt, will be stepping into a new role as executive chairman of the board. Formerly chief executive officer, in his new position, he will focus on fueling the company’s future growth through fundraising, acquisitions, 10X partnerships and furthering Bolt’s Conscious Culture.

Ryan Breslow Courtesy Image.

To fill the role of CEO, Breslow has tapped Bolt’s chief operating officer, Maju Kuruvilla. Notably, Kuruvilla was formerly a senior executive at Amazon, where he ran global logistics and fulfillment. “Maju’s a brilliant systems thinker, a great culture builder and he just gets the job done,” Breslow said.

With these moves, Breslow said he aims to elevate the incredible partnership he has with Kuruvilla through their strengths that complement each other. Further, he said he wants Bolt to “be a place with no ceilings, no preconceived notions and unlimited innovation.”

Maju Kuruvilla, chief executive officer of Bolt Courtesy Image.

As part of his progression toward a new model of leadership, Breslow has already instituted groundbreaking initiatives such as a four-day workweek and launching the Conscious Culture movement.

