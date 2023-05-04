EXCLUSIVE: Bonpoint Appoints New CEO in America

Bonpoint has tapped Maria Salazar Levin, a seasoned fashion executive with a background in luxury, as the new chief executive officer of Bonpoint USA.

Most recently the president of Seven For All Mankind, she has been tasked with growing Bonpoint’s U.S. revenues, gaining market share, acquiring new customers and expanding its wholesale distribution.

At present, Bonpoint operates five full-price boutiques and one off-price unit in the U.S., and counts Saks Fifth Avenue and Bergdorf Goodman among its wholesale accounts.

It is understood Bonpoint wishes to become as well-known in America as it is in France and other international markets. It is already a go-to brand for many celebrities and royals when they start their families.

Founded in 1975, Bonpoint is billed as the only French couture house dedicated to childrenswear, famous for its Liberty-print Duchesse dresses with smocking details, and for its luxe baby clothes.

Looks for children from Bonpoint. Courtesy of Bonpoint

In recent years it has taken on a lifestyle component by also marketing women’s apparel, and a “clean” beauty line for the whole family, including pregnant women and nursing mothers.

Salazar Levin reports to Bonpoint’s global CEO Pierre-André Cauche.

She began her career as an assistant buyer for Macy’s in Florida. She then moved to New York and worked for Esprit, Prada and Christian Dior, where she rose to the position of vice president of wholesale, according to her LinkedIn profile.

After Dior, she went on to become a vice president at Moncler and later Valentino.

Bonpoint counts more than 125 boutiques worldwide and operates in 25 countries.

Bonpoint has been owned by EPI Group since 2006 and has ramped up its presence in Europe and Asia. EPI’s other properties include J.M. Weston, French boot maker F. Pinet, the Champagne houses Piper-Heidsieck and Charles Heidsieck, and the wine makers Biondi-Santi, Château La Verrerie and Tardieu-Laurent.