Bottega Veneta Names New CEO of the Americas

MILAN — Bottega Veneta has named Alejandra Rositto chief executive officer of the Americas.

Rositto joins the Italian luxury house from Fendi, where she had been acting as vice president of retail for the U.S. since 2016.

Prior to Fendi, Rositto worked at Louis Vuitton from 2003 to 2016. She started as head of marketing and communication for the French luxury house in Spain, before moving to oversee client development, digital and retail across Europe and the U.S.

Rositto reports to Bottega Veneta CEO Bartolomeo “Leo” Rongone and joins the executive committee of the house.

Rongone praised Rositto’s “extensive luxury and retail experience,” which he believes “will further accelerate the growth of Bottega Veneta in the Americas, realizing the full potential of the brand in the region.”

Rositto succeeds Gerrit Ruetzel, who served as president and CEO of the region since 2017.

The appointment was revealed a few days before Bottega Veneta’s planned Salon 03 show in Detroit on Oct. 21.

This is the third, new-format show for creative director Daniel Lee, and it will present the brand’s spring 2022 collection.

The salon shows are meant to replace the traditional runway format. The brand showed its Salon 01 spring 2021 show at London’s Sadler’s Wells Theatre, and turned the spectacle into a film featuring backstage footage and a theatrical setting. This was followed by Salon 02 in Berlin.

The U.S. is increasingly a key market for the brand. As reported, Bottega Veneta opened a summer pop-up in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, which stayed open until the end of September. Lee is thought to have been attracted to the neighborhood’s recent history of artistic and counterculture movements.

Bottega Veneta is controlled by French luxury group Kering.

Earlier this year, the brand renounced social media, and began exploring alternative ways to engage with its collaborators and worldwide audience with a new, visually focused digital journal called Issue.