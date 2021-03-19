LONDON — Browns is making management changes ahead of the store’s reopening next month with a new location and design.

Holli Rogers, who is chief executive officer of Browns, will become chair of the store, while maintaining her additional role as chief brand officer for Browns’ parent Farfetch.

In the new role as chair, Rogers will continue to offer guidance on the strategic and creative direction of Browns, while focusing on Farfetch, the company said.

Paul Brennan, currently chief operating officer of Browns, will be moving into the newly created role of managing director.

He will run all of the day-to-day operations. Brennan, who has more than 20 years’ experience in e-commerce and who worked with Rogers at Net-a-porter, has been with Browns since 2017.

The company described him as “a luxury and e-commerce authority. He will continue to provide invaluable insight and knowledge while constantly innovating and growing the Browns brand.”

Rogers was named CEO of Browns in 2015 just after Farfetch purchased the London retailer.

During her tenure as CEO, Rogers oversaw the rebranding of Browns in 2016; the launch of Browns East a year later, and the retailer’s 50th anniversary in October 2020.

On her watch, Browns continued to support new talent through British Fashion Council partnerships and company initiatives such as upfront payment for young designers.

She has also been spearheading the development and launch of the new flagship store, Browns Brook Street, which is due to open on April 12 when lockdown lifts in England.

As reported, after more than 50 years Browns is moving from its historic location on South Molton Street to nearby Brook Street, not far from Claridge’s in Mayfair. The new Brook Street store, located at the corner of Avery Row, was supposed to open last year but couldn’t, due to lockdown.

Rogers tapped the hot Italian architecture and design firm Dimore Studio to refurbish the new site, which was built in 1720 and was formerly home to the fabric and wallpaper brand Colefax & Fowler.

Before joining Browns, Rogers was the longtime fashion director of Net-a-porter.com and an architect of that site’s success. Previously, she had worked for Neiman Marcus and Chanel ready-to-wear.

In her executive role at Farfetch, Rogers works with the marketing, styling and visual merchandising teams to ensure the company’s fashion approach is incorporated into the customer experience on the site.