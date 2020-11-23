LONDON — Burberry has named Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique to the board as a non-executive director, and member of the audit and nomination committees, with effect from Jan. 1.

De Saint-Affrique is currently chief executive officer of the Barry Callebaut Group, a leading manufacturer of chocolate and cocoa products listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

Prior to joining Barry Callebaut in 2015, he held several senior roles at Unilever plc, latterly as president of the foods division and member of the executive committee.

From 2008 to March 2020, de Saint-Affrique served as non-executive director of Essilor International, the ophthalmic optics company that, prior to its merger with Luxottica Group SpA, was listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 index.

Burberry’s chairman Gerry Murphy said de Saint-Affrique’s “international business experience, strong understanding of consumers and focus on sustainability will be hugely valuable to Burberry. We are delighted that he has accepted our invitation to join the Burberry board.”