CallisonRTKL, the architecture, planning and design firm, has named Ashraf M. Fahmy chief financial officer.

Fahmy, who will be based in the Washington, D.C., office, succeeds Randall Pace CPA, who is pursuing other opportunities, the company said.

While leading finance and accounting, Fahmy will also be a member of CallisonRTKL’s strategic mergers and acquisitions team. CallisonRTKL was formed in 2015 through the merger of Arcadis subsidiaries RTKL Associates and Callison.

“In addition to financial expertise, Ashraf brings a deep understanding of the AEC (architecture, engineering and construction) industry and extensive global experience to the firm,” said Kelly Farrell, president and chief executive officer of CallisonRTKL. “His collaborative approach to doing business will only enhance our team-based culture. There is no doubt that Ashraf has what it takes to help steer the firm through today’s uncertainty — dealing with pandemics and market volatility.”

Fahmy joins CallisonRTKL from CHA Inc. in Atlanta where he was senior vice president of finance, responsible for evaluating and establishing systems infrastructure policies and improving efficiencies. As a member of the executive team he led mergers and acquisitions, including the due diligence and integration of two major acquisitions. Earlier, he was cfo of international engineering and construction for AMEC Foster Wheeler, and regional controller for URS Corp.

“With its global presence, advanced digital infrastructure, and collaborative, team-based approach, the firm is agile and can respond quickly to any circumstance, which is an asset in the current market,” said Fahmy. “The practice is also an innovator in the effort to improve well-being and create resilient and sustainable places.”

CallisonRTKL lists Neiman Marcus, Nike, Nordstrom, Burberry, Cartier, Louis Vuitton and Cotopaxi among its clients. The company has 20 offices around the world involved in large-scale, mixed-use developments; health-care projects; multifamily residences; hospitality, commercial and government offices; shopping and entertainment districts; department and specialty stores, and civic and cultural projects.