Calvin Klein Taps Jonathan Bottomley as Global Chief Marketing Officer

Calvin Klein Inc. has named Jonathan Bottomley chief marketing officer, effective June 6.

In this role, he will report to Trish Donnelly, chief executive officer of PVH Americas and Calvin Klein Global, and will oversee all aspects of the consumer marketing organization. Calvin Klein is owned by PVH Corp.

He succeeds Linh Peters, who left at the end of last year and had been in the role since November 2020.

In recent years, Calvin Klein has increasingly focused on creating broader definitions of sexuality and gender expression through its ad campaigns.

Bottomley has more than 20 years of global experience and expertise in marketing, including in strategy, consumer analytics, digital commerce, communications and developing culturally relevant creative.

Most recently, Bottomley was chief marketing officer of Boll & Branch, an L Catterton portfolio company. He had been at the digital commerce, ethically driven luxury home goods business since January 2021.

Before that, Bottomley spent nearly four years at Ralph Lauren Corp. as global chief marketing officer, leading all brand strategy, marketing, creative and consumer experience activities across channels and geographies. Among the campaigns, he did for that brand was “Family Is Who You Love” in 2019, featuring same-sex couples, intergenerational families and chosen families. He was in the role from February 2017 to December 2020.

Earlier in his career, Bottomley was chief strategy officer for ad agencies including Bartle Bogle Hegarty in London and Virtue, the creative arm of Vice Media in New York.

“Jonathan is a highly experienced and transformational marketing leader. He has a proven track record in building global teams equipped to adapt to the opportunities of a digitally driven marketing mix, and the ability to marry commercial and aspirational elements of brands. Jonathan’s leadership will help us win with the consumer and increase our brand relevance even further by leaning into the strengths of the Calvin Klein brand,” Donnelly said.

