LONDON — Camper has appointed Achilles Ion Gabriel to be the new Global Creative Director of the brand, WWD has learned.

The Finish footwear designer has been the Creative Director of Camper Lab for a year, developing a younger, experimental range of products. He had previously launched his eponymous shoe brand in 2012.

Ion Gabriel will expand his responsibilities and oversee the brand’s whole product design, including Camper Lab. His debut collection will be fall 2021.

“I feel eager to take this opportunity and expand my vision within the Camper brand,” he said.

The designer presented his first Camper Lab collection last January at Paris Fashion Week Men’s, showcasing a collection mixing Camper’s signature style with unconventional details.

“We are convinced that under Achilles’ immense talent, unique vision, and deep understanding of Camper we can further evolve the brand, strengthening our design approach and aesthetic,” said Camper chief executive officer Miguel Fluxa.

Ion Gabriel succeeds Romain Kremer, who stepped down from his role of creative director in June 2019 after six years in the role.