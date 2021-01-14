Scott Cameron has been elevated to president of the Asia-Pacific region at Canada Goose, the company said Thursday.

Cameron, whose appointment is effective April 1, joined Canada Goose in 2016 as chief strategy and business development officer and most recently served as president of the Greater China region. During his tenure, he successfully established Canada Goose’s presence in the China market and was also credited with the development and growth of the brand’s direct-to-consumer channels globally. In this role, he will oversee all marketing and commercial activity within the APAC region, which includes Greater China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

“Scott has been instrumental in ensuring the highest level of operational excellence throughout our stores globally, building our business in Greater China and providing an exceptional level of support to the executive team for the past five years,” said Dani Reiss, president and chief executive officer. “This appointment is a reflection of his relentless efforts and the success he has helped to drive in the region.”

The Toronto-based outerwear brand also appointed Michael D. Armstrong, executive vice president of ViacomCBS, to the Canada Goose board as an independent director, effective immediately. Armstrong has been with ViacomCBS for 22 years and manages relationships with third-party studios and oversees the international sales teams for formats and CBS Newspath service. He is also is on the board of PRX, a nonprofit media company specializing in audio journalism and storytelling, and is member of the board of trustees at his alma mater Hampton University. He previously chaired the boards of Dance Theatre of Harlem and the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications. Armstrong is also a member of International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and received an MBA at Chicago Booth School of Business.

“I look forward to Michael’s contributions as a Canada Goose board member, drawing on his extensive expertise in business development and operations throughout the entertainment industry and the world,” said Reiss. “I am confident that his vast entertainment experience will provide a valuable perspective as we continue to execute on our long-term growth strategy.”

Canada Goose was founded in 1957 in Toronto and went public in 2017. In the second quarter, the parka manufacturer posted a profit of 12.5 million Canadian dollars — down from earnings of 58 million Canadian dollars a year earlier — which represented a big rebound from losses of 50.1 million Canadian dollars in the first quarter, when stores were locked down to social distance. Revenues for the quarter ended Sept. 27, 2020, fell 33.7 percent to 194.8 million Canadian dollars.