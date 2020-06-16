Carrie Baker is moving up at Canada Goose Holdings Inc., taking on the mantle of president, North America at the outerwear maker.

Baker was executive vice president, chief of staff and chief communications officer and has been with Canada Goose for eight years, helping steer the company through a period of explosive growth that saw the company’s 2017 initial public offering and the launch of its Sustainable Impact Strategy.

In her newly created role as president in the brand’s home market, Baker will oversee all marketing and commercial operations in North America and be responsible for Canada Goose’s growth strategy there. Last year, the company saw sales of 572.1 million Canadian dollars in the U.S. and Canada.

Taking on part of Baker’s prior duties is Kara MacKillop, executive vice president of people and culture, who is assuming the role of chief of staff. She reports to Dani Reiss, president and chief executive officer.

The new gig has MacKillop taking on strategic projects for the office of the ceo and corporate citizenship as well as serving as the liaison to the board of directors.

Reiss said: “Carrie has proven herself to be an exceptional leader, authentic storyteller and a trusted adviser on matters across all areas of the business. Kara’s strategic thought-leadership and talent for developing great teams has proven invaluable to the growth of our business. I look forward to all they will accomplish in their new roles.”

Like nearly every other brand in fashion, Canada Goose has been hit hard by the coronavirus. First-quarter sales were “negligible,” but Reiss recently told WWD that the company was well positioned with a strong balance sheet, “authentic” products and an e-commerce-first strategy.