Capri Holdings Ltd. has promoted Jenna A. Hendricks to senior vice president, chief people officer, effective today.

She will be responsible for leading the global human resources organization for Capri across all three luxury houses — Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo — to further drive innovative solutions to promote a talent-centric culture.

She reports to John D. Idol, chairman and chief executive officer of Capri.

Hendricks joined Kors over 17 years ago and was most recently the brand’s senior vice president, global human resources. During her tenure, she has helped support the global expansion of the Michael Kors brand and has played a key role in the integrations of Jimmy Choo and Versace into Capri Holdings. She also has made significant contributions to talent acquisition, employee development and diversity and inclusion initiatives around the globe.

“For almost two decades, Jenna has provided strategic leadership to the management team in all aspects of human resources,” said Idol. “Jenna has been an invaluable partner and has helped to shape the global culture at Capri. As Capri continues to grow, Jenna’s vision for the future of our global employee community will be integral to our success.”

Hendricks said, “Our employees have always been the heart and soul of our global organization. I look forward to advancing workplace initiatives that will further help our team achieve continued success.”

