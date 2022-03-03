Carla Liuni Steps Down at Pandora

PARIS — Pandora’s chief marketing officer Carla Liuni is stepping down, effective at the end of March. The executive, who joined the company two years ago, has been key to the company’s repositioning efforts since then.

In a statement, Liuni said she had chosen to return to Italy to be closer to her family.

“Carla joined shortly after we relaunched our brand in 2019, and she has been an important contributor to our turnaround,” said Alexander Lacik, chief executive officer of the Danish company. “Our high results in 2021 show the strength of the brand, and we are geared to accelerate this further in 2022 and beyond.”

Pandora is searching for a new chief marketing officer, and expects to appoint someone to the role before the summer. In the interim, Lacik will oversee marketing activity.

Before joining Pandora, Liuni was vice president of global marketing and communication at Bulgari at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, which she joined after nearly two decades at Procter & Gamble, where she managed high-end perfume and makeup labels.

