Carlo Capasa Confirmed as Chairman of Italy’s Camera della Moda

MILAN — Carlo Capasa once again received a vote of confidence from Italy’s Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana.

The board of the country’s fashion association on Thursday re-elected Capasa as chairman for the 2022-2024 period.

Capasa first joined the Milan-based Fashion Chamber in this role in April 2015.

A new board was also elected for the next two years. In addition to Capasa, the directors comprise: Prada’s CEO Patrizio Bertelli; Gucci president and CEO Marco Bizzarri; Fendi chairman and CEO Serge Brunschwig; Dolce & Gabbana’s CEO Alfonso Dolce; Etro CEO Fabrizio Cardinali; Salvatore Ferragamo’s CEO Marco Gobbetti; Aeffe’s executive chairman Massimo Ferretti; Angela Missoni, president of Missoni; OTB founder Renzo Rosso; Moncler chairman and CEO Remo Ruffini; Carla Sozzani, founder of 10 Corso Como; Valentino’s CEO Jacopo Venturini and Gildo Zegna, chairman and CEO of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group.

Honorary president Mario Boselli also joined the board.

“The past two years have been particularly challenging for our sector, and I am proud to say that I have never seen such a communion of intents, collaboration and synergy in our association,” said Capasa. “We have constantly tried with great determination to meet the challenges that we were faced with, finding effective solutions and responding with creativity and energy. The goal for the next two years is to continue being competitive and incisive, united and collaborative in reaching the association’s aims, which continue to be dictated by concrete demands which arise on the market and in the cultural context in which we work.”

The Camera della Moda has been focused on working to further develop environmental and social sustainability, inclusion, digitization, training and promotion of the new brands, institutional relations and storytelling, as well as the organization of the fashion weeks.

During the past two years, the association published the “Social Sustainability Report” and the “Social Sustainability Roadmap” (2020), produced in collaboration with the Fair Wage Network, as well as the document “Good manufacturing practices – Guidelines on the use of chemicals in the production sectors of fashion” (2021), the result of the Chemicals Commission of the CNMI.

In addition to the fifth edition of the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards, presented in May, various projects have been launched with a focus on environmental sustainability, including the Designers for the Planet project, aimed at promoting young Italian talents who are particularly attentive to the values of sustainable fashion.

The association has been collaborating with the Ethical Fashion Initiative of the United Nations to develop together the first ESG Due Diligence and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting Framework to measure the sustainability of the fashion sector. In May it signed a protocol of collaboration with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to work together on circular economy.

The aim of the CNMI for the future is to complete the road map with documents concerning the sustainable procurement of raw materials, management and control in the supply chain, the circular economy and social and environmental responsibility.

With the goal to evolve Italy’s fashion system in a more inclusive and multicultural perspective, the Camera has implemented a series of initiatives ranging from working with the Black Lives Matter in Italian Fashion group, as well as the Fashion Bridges, Inclusive Backstage, Fashion Deserves the World and Designers for Ethical Fashion projects.

To support new Italian and international designers, the Camera has developed seven editions of Milano Moda Graduate and the Fashion Hub, offering emerging designers from different parts of the world, including Hungary, South Africa and China, the opportunity to present their collections at a fashion week.

The recent fashion weeks have generated respectively an Earned Media Value (print, web and social) of 90 million for the women’s collections last February, and 20.8 million for the men’s shows in June, compared to 8 million in June 2021, based on DMR Group data.

After two years of the pandemic, however, in-person events have returned and in June, there were only five digital contents compared to 65 in-person fashion shows and presentations.

Capasa cited during the meeting the Camera’s charity initiative with UNHCR, which allowed it to raise 4.5 million euros for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, with the distribution of essential commodities in that country.

The Camera della Moda is a member of the PEF commission of the European Commission and in June, together with 25 European fashion organizations, it founded the European Fashion Alliance.