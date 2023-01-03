×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 3, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: AZ Factory to Showcase Fledgling Designer Tennessy Thoreson During Paris Couture Week

Business

Victoria Beckham Brand Sales Climb, and Losses Shrink, in Fiscal 2021

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Lizzo’s Next Venture in Bras

What to Watch: The CEO Search Goes On at VF, Kohl’s, Gap and The RealReal

Turmoil in the market has led to turnover in the corner office with some big spots still to be filled.

Former Clorox CEO Benno Dorer is serving as interim president and CEO of VF Corp. blue shirt.
Former Clorox CEO Benno Dorer is serving as interim president and CEO of VF Corp. Courtesy

Some of fashion’s biggest names are steering into what looks like more choppy waters this year without a permanent captain — searching for new chief executive officers and some new direction.

Under Armour Inc. was set to be part of that list until naming Marriott president Stephanie Linnartz as its next CEO just before Christmas.

There’s always some C-suite churn in fashion as companies make course corrections and CEOs plot their careers and retirements. But the executive exodus last year speaks to the dramatic changes in the market. 

The pandemic stop and start, the supply chain turmoil and finally ultra-high inflation and the very real threat of recession have made everything harder. 

In some cases the crowd of interim CEOs might be able to use their perch to make quick changes to right the ship before handing over control. 

At Kohl’s, for instance, Burlington veteran Tom Kingsbury is leading as interim CEO and is expected to move to get and keep the company’s inventory in line. And VF, which is being run by lead independent director and former Clorox CEO Benno Dorer, is rumored to be considering the sale of Jansport, potentially giving it some more breathing room as it refinances debt and turns around Vans. 

But soon decisions are going to have to be made. 

And just who is running the show might make all the difference in the world, especially since new CEOs occasionally come in looking to lead big-time transformations with big-time risk.

CEO searches are also harder today since the modern corporate chief has to be a multitasker. It is no longer enough to be good at retail or good at e-commerce, but brands of all stripes need to be good at both and figure out how to bring the two sides of the business together with the right balance. 

The trick this year will be getting it all right in the midst of a consumer slowdown, at best, and possibly a severe recession. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

