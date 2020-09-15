PARIS — Chanel has promoted Agathe Derain to head of human rights, corporate sustainability, a new role at the French fashion house.

Previously responsible sourcing director within Chanel’s fragrance and beauty division, Derain took on the new position on Sept. 1 and reports directly to global chief sustainability officer Andrea d’Avack.

“The key objectives of this new role will be to reinforce the expertise of the house on human rights, provide insight on emerging issues and identify potential risks in our supply chains worldwide. She will also be in charge of structuring Chanel’s human rights due diligence program in our supply chains around the world,” the brand said.

“This task is at the heart of our sustainability program and reflects our convictions on our role as a leader, and as a responsible company, in having a positive impact on society,” it added.

A graduate of French business school Essec, Derain is also a board member of Human Resources Without Borders, a nongovernmental organization that seeks to improve labor rights standards worldwide, according to her LinkedIn profile.

From 2010 to 2017, she worked as senior manager in charge of sustainability and human rights at the French division of accountancy firm Deloitte, where her responsibilities included assessing the human rights impact at the source of raw material supply chains in Africa and Southeast Asia.

Chanel this year published a set of ambitious goals aimed at tackling climate change in line with the targets of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. As part of the initiative, it plans to invest $25 million over the next five years in projects aimed at protecting local communities from the impacts of global warming.