Kering Reshuffles Board of Directors

PARIS — Kering has appointed Serge Weinberg, Véronique Weill and Yonca Dervisoglu as independent directors of its board.

Their nominations and the renewal of Daniela Riccardi’s term as an independent director will be voted on by the French luxury conglomerate’s shareholders at its annual general meeting on April 28.

Also Friday, Kering announced the non-renewal of Yseulys Costes’ term and Sophie L’Hélias’ resignation as an independent director.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the board of directors, I sincerely thank Yseulys Costes for her involvement and decisive role in the board over the past 12 years, in particular as chair of the remuneration committee and member of the audit and the appointments and governance committees,” said François-Henri Pinault, chairman and chief executive officer of Kering, in a statement.

He thanked L’Hélias particularly for her work as lead independent director. Of Weinberg, Weill, Dervisoglu and Riccardi, Pinault said: “Their respective knowledge and skills, as well as their backgrounds, will provide valuable inputs to the board of directors’ discussions, and I am looking forward to counting on their commitment.”

Weinberg, alongside having served as chairman of Sanofi’s board of directors since 2010 and chairman of the investment concern Weinberg Capital Partners since 2015, has held positions in France’s government, French TV channel France 3, Havas Group and Pallas Finance. Weinberg joined the Pinault Group in 1990, as president of CFAO, then served as chairman and CEO of Rexel from 1991 to 1995, and chaired PPR Group’s management board for a decade.

Weill had more than two decades of investment banking experience in the U.S., U.K. and France, followed by 10 years at AXA. In August 2017, the executive signed on to Publicis Groupe as general manager in charge of mergers and acquisitions, operations, IT and real estate, and became a member of the group management committee. Since July 2020, she has served as chairman of the board of directors of CNP Assurances. Weill is a board member of Valeo and of the supervisory board of Rothschild & Co.

Dervisoglu is Google’s vice president of marketing for Europe, Middle East and Africa. She arrived at the company in 2006 and manages teams across 35 countries. Dervisoglu is a cofounder of Google Arts and Culture, and Growth with Google. She formerly worked at Unilever and Yahoo, and currently sits on the board of AccelerateHer of the Founders Forum.

Following the approval of the directors by Kering shareholders, the company’s board will include 14 members, including seven independent directors and six women. Six different nationalities will be represented.

