Charles “Chuck” M. Jayson, a veteran of several brands and retailers, has been named executive vice president of retail business development at Hilco Merchant Resources.

Hilco said Jayson will focus on the consumer sector, developing and structuring transactions with retailers and consumer product companies. He will also provide advisory services including product development, merchandising, supply chain, global distribution and licensing programs to Hilco Global clients.

“Chuck is a well-known, financially driven, merchant leader with a storied career in working with a wide range of retail companies,” said Ben Nortman, chief executive officer of Hilco Merchant Resources.

Prior to joining Hilco earlier this month, Jayson had a consulting firm in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., for a couple of years. Earlier, he held management positions at Tommy Hilfiger handbags and accessories, Oscar by Oscar de la Renta, S.T. Dupont, Cherokee apparel, Calvin Klein Jeans, Geoffroy Beene Sportswear, Andrew Marc outerwear and Judith Ripka jewelry. He was also once general merchandise manager for Sears women’s ready-to-wear and fragrances. He started his career at the former Burdines department store chain in Florida.

Hilco Merchant Resources is involved in helping retailers with their strategies including acquisitions, disposition of underperforming stores, liquidations, as well as providing interim management. Hilco also has a sale locator web site called Shop Genius.