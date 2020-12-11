LONDON – Christiane Arp has exited Vogue Germany after 17 years amid a top-level shakeup at Condé Nast in Europe. Arp joined the title in 2003, and had witnessed a major re-structuring of Condé operations in Germany last year.

“We want to make what we do more tangible, but we’ve just announced the new outlook. We will set up the teams and start on the execution next year,” Arp told WWD in 2019 at an exhibition to mark the magazine’s 40th anniversary at Villa Stuck Museum.

As reported, Jessica Peppel-Schulz took over as Condé’s German division’s chief executive officer in 2019, as the company unveiled a shift in strategy. In October, 2019 some 15 positions were cut in order to focus on new investments.

While print editions had traditionally generated 80 percent of the German division’s revenues, the comapny was looking to shift strategy and focus on events, products and services to account for the bulk of sales within the next five years, including brand and content development offered by the new CNX consulting branch.

As part of the strategy, the monthly publications GQ and Glamour were reduced to 10 issues a year. Vogue is currently the only Condé title to be published monthly in Germany.

“Looking back at four decades, I think that Vogue Germany has contributed significantly to raising awareness for fashion. The attention for fashion in this country has grown, and showing a haute couture dress the way we do in this exhibition makes it even more accessible and emotional,” said Arp at last year’s event.

Earlier this week Vogue Spain editor in chief Eugenia de la Torriente left the title after three years on the job.