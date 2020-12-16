MILAN — Italian cosmetics manufacturer Chromavis — a division of French pharmaceutical firm Fareva founded in 1990 by Bernard Fraisse — continues to restructure.

After naming Thibaut Fraisse chief executive officer earlier this year, the company has promoted Beryl Faure Kelley and Perrine Bequignon to vice president of global sales and vice president of research and development, respectively.

Formerly sales director of Fareva U.S., Faure Kelly will oversee the cosmetics supplier’s international sales teams located in Italy, France, Poland and the U.S. After graduating in pharmacy and business, Faure Kelly started her career in the marketing department of a multinational pharmaceutical company before moving into cosmetics. She has been part of the Fareva group for five years, taking on roles of increasing importance.

Also hailing from the U.S., Perrine Bequignon has held the role of R&D director for Fareva U.S. since March. Effective Jan. 4, she will oversee Chromavis’ international R&D teams located in Italy, France and Poland.

After earning a degree in engineering, Bequignon professionally grew in the cosmetics industry in the product development, quality and industrialization departments. In 2014, she joined BCM — Boots Contract Manufacturing, part of Fareva — and two years later she became manager of research of the R&D laboratory of Fareva BCM.

Faure Kelley and Bequignon complete the new executive committee reporting to Fraisse, who earlier this year succeeded Fabrizio Buscaini at the helm of Chromavis. The committee also includes Cecilia Schena, senior vice president of marketing and business development who joined the company last year; vice president of human resources Ilaria Quattrociocche; chief financial officer Riccardo Remonti, and Jean Pierre Fraisse, executive vice president of Fareva and Chromavis board member.

With the fine-tuning of its top management, Chromavis is aiming to enhance its competitiveness and development of original and innovative solutions for a greater growth in global markets.

Fraisse said that to achieve these goals “it’s necessary to strengthen our teams, creating a sustainable and stimulating working environment, with a company culture that promotes the development of present and future talents. Our focus is to reinforce innovation empowering special technologies and to achieve stronger synergies with our network.”

Over the last couple of years, the supplier, which is best known for its baked powders, strengthened its commitment to improving its speed of innovation, including investing in a new facility in Offanengo, an hour’s drive from Milan. Covering an area of more than 1 million square feet, the hub brings together workspaces and production units, plus an additional “factory within factory” concept for improving time to market.

Chromavis serves more than 340 clients in 75 countries and has 800 employees, while Fareva Group counts 39 production sites and 12,000-plus employees. In 2019, Fareva had revenues of 1.81 billion euros.