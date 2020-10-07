MILAN — Chromavis has appointed Thibaut Fraisse chief executive officer. He succeeds Fabrizio Buscaini in the role, who joined and helmed the Italian cosmetics supplier since 2017.

The manufacturer is a division of French pharmaceutical firm Fareva, which was founded in 1990 by Bernard Fraisse.

Son of Fareva’s founder and president, Chromavis’ new ceo has previously held a variety of positions at Fareva, including vice president of sales for Americas and senior vice president of global R&D. Fraisse will retain the latter role for the group along with his new appointment at Chromavis.

Fraisse’s twofold role is intended to facilitate strategic decisions and synergies within the group and boost Chromavis’ focus on innovation.

“In today’s world, it is essential to grow a creative and agile start-up mind-set to succeed. It is a great opportunity to adopt such a vision in a context of excellence like the one of Chromavis,” said the executive in a statement.

Over the last couple of years, the supplier, which is best known for its baked powders, enhanced its commitment to improving its speed of innovation, including investing in a new facility in Offanengo, an hour’s drive from Milan. Covering an area of over one million square feet, the hub brings together workspaces and production units, plus an additional “factory within factory” concept for improving time to market.

Chromavis serves over 340 clients in 75 countries and has 800 employees, while Fareva Group counts 39 production sites and over 12,000 employees. In 2019, Fareva had a turnover of 1.81 billion euros.