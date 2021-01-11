LONDON — Industry veteran Clare Horner has been named beauty director of Harvey Nichols, with immediate effect.

Horner, whose experience covers sales, buying, marketing, merchandising and operations, succeeds Jo Osborne, and will report to chief executive officer Manju Malhotra, whose promotion was revealed last week.

Malhotra said Horner’s “unique experience makes her ideally positioned to spearhead beauty, and further develop the category across both our online business and physical stores.”

Harvey Nichols said Horner’s remit is to “lead and further develop the beauty and beauty services strategy, reinforcing Harvey Nichols’ unique position” in the market.

Horner’s experience includes some of the biggest beauty retailers and distributors in the U.K. She was the inflight retail buyer for skin care, makeup and jewelry at British Airways, and served as senior beauty buyer of Harrods.

She was sales director at the fragrance and beauty distributor Kenneth Green Associates Ltd. for more than a decade before starting her own company, Clare Horner & Co. Ltd., where she helped devise strategies for brands in the luxury beauty industry.

Most recently, Horner served as managing director for Latest in Beauty, a beauty box company that allows subscribers to build bespoke beauty boxes on a monthly basis.

Harvey Nichols is a beauty powerhouse, and the store launched brands ranging from MAC Cosmetics to Shu Uemura to Fenty Beauty in the U.K. The exclusive Fenty launch was such a success that for months afterward, Harvey Nichols had to place velvet ropes outside the entrance to keep the crowds in check.

In 2012, the retailer opened Harvey Nichols’ Beauty Bazaar in Liverpool, England, a stand-alone specialty store offering products and services ranging from hair cuts and color to makeovers, injectable treatments, tanning — and Champagne.