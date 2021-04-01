Two outdoors brands — Columbia and Bogner — have made key additions to their teams.

Late Wednesday, the Portland, Ore.-based Columbia Sportswear Co. said Nike executive Craig Zanon will be joining the brand to fill the post of senior vice president of emerging brands that will be vacant when Doug Morse retires this summer. Zanon spent more than 20 years at Nike, where he served most recently as vice president and general manager of global basketball. During his tenure there, he also held the post of vice president for U.S. footwear and general manager for the Americas.

“Craig brings a wealth of experience that will help us continue the growth trajectory of Sorel, Mountain Hardwear and prAna,” said Tim Boyle, Columbia’s chief executive officer, president and chairman of the board. “He will build on the brand-led, consumer focused strategy that we have been pursuing for the last several years.”

Zanon will officially join Columbia on April 5 and he will report to Boyle following the transition.

Morse has been with Columbia since the fall of 1994 when he joined the company as a temp in the consumer department. Over the years, he has held many positions including general manager in Canada and interim general manager in Europe. He was elevated to the emerging brands role in 2017.

“Doug has been a key part of our growth strategy, helping guide business development and acquisitions for the past seven years,” Boyle said. “He has been a critical part of our senior leadership team, and his business acumen and commitment to excellence will be missed.”

In other athletic industry news, luxe label Bogner has named Barbara Holzer director of brand management. In her new role, she reports to Heinz Hacki, co-ceo of Bogner, who praised her “know-how of the industry, her affinity for sports, her innovative approaches, competence in material development.”

Holzer’s product development, design and marketing experience has been honed at different companies. Most recently, she was responsible for those three categories at Toni Damenmoden GmbH for the Toni, Relaxed by Toni and Rosner lines. She also has worked for s.Oliver and Marc O’Polo.

Holzer is one of the more than 800 people employed by the Munich-based Willy Bogner GmbH & Co. KGaA, which is distributed in 50-plus countries. In addition to its signature labels, Bogner (Woman, Man, Sport and Kids), the brand also has the Fire+Ice brand as well as a licensed portfolio.