Columbia has hired a former Nike executive to head its digital efforts.

The Portland, Ore.-based outdoors brand has named Skip Potter executive vice president, chief digital information officer, effective April 1.

This is a newly created role and Potter will report to Tim Boyle, chairman and chief executive officer. In this position, he will be responsible for leading Columbia’s global technology organization, and work to evolve the company’s digital footprint and omni-channel and supply chain capabilities.

Before exiting Nike in October, he had spent four years as its chief technology officer, where he led a global organization of more than 2,000 digital and e-commerce technology employees. Before joining Nike, he was managing vice president of engineering and vice president of technology innovation for Capital One. He was also chief information officer/chief technology officer for British Telecommunication’s Enterprise Group.

“Elevating our information technology and digital capabilities will continue to be a critical component to the success of our business,” Boyle said. “I’m thrilled to have Skip’s leadership on board to drive and enable the growth and continued transformation of our business.”

Founded in 1938 in Portland, Columbia Sportswear Co. has the Columbia brand along with Mountain Hardwear, Sorel and Prana brands.